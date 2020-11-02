Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 2, 2020 | 10:57am EST

Super Typhoon slams Philippines

A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon 'Goni' in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. REUTERS/Nino N. Luces &nbsp;

A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon 'Goni' in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. REUTERS/Nino N. Luces  

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon 'Goni' in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. REUTERS/Nino N. Luces  
Close
1 / 23
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez  
Close
2 / 23
A man sits beside a car, washed away by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man sits beside a car, washed away by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A man sits beside a car, washed away by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
3 / 23
Objects covered in mud are pictured inside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Objects covered in mud are pictured inside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Objects covered in mud are pictured inside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
4 / 23
A picture from a drone shows floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Baao, Camarines Sur, Philippines November 1. &nbsp; OLIVER COLLINS FILMS/ via REUTERS

A picture from a drone shows floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Baao, Camarines Sur, Philippines November 1.   OLIVER COLLINS FILMS/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A picture from a drone shows floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Baao, Camarines Sur, Philippines November 1.   OLIVER COLLINS FILMS/ via REUTERS
Close
5 / 23
People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. &nbsp;Shyneth Occidental Montero/via REUTERS

People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1.  Shyneth Occidental Montero/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1.  Shyneth Occidental Montero/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 23
Dogs are seen outside a house damaged by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Dogs are seen outside a house damaged by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Dogs are seen outside a house damaged by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
7 / 23
A house is partially submerged in debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

A house is partially submerged in debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A house is partially submerged in debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 23
A man looks at his belongings covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man looks at his belongings covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A man looks at his belongings covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
9 / 23
A family eats their breakfast inside a modular tent in an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A family eats their breakfast inside a modular tent in an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A family eats their breakfast inside a modular tent in an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
10 / 23
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
11 / 23
A woman carries a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A woman carries a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A woman carries a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
12 / 23
A man reacts as he stands in a house covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man reacts as he stands in a house covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A man reacts as he stands in a house covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
13 / 23
A man sits on furniture covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man sits on furniture covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
A man sits on furniture covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
14 / 23
View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, where an estimated 300 homes were buried, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS &nbsp;

View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, where an estimated 300 homes were buried, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, where an estimated 300 homes were buried, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS  
Close
15 / 23
A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 23
A view of floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1. &nbsp;Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS

A view of floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1.  Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A view of floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1.  Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 23
A house stands amidst debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

A house stands amidst debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A house stands amidst debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 23
A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 23
Vehicles are partially submerged in mud and debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Vehicles are partially submerged in mud and debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Vehicles are partially submerged in mud and debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 23
A house stands amidst debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

A house stands amidst debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A house stands amidst debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 23
View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS &nbsp;

View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS  
Close
22 / 23
A view of floodwater and damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1. &nbsp;Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS

A view of floodwater and damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1.  Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
A view of floodwater and damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1.  Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Next Slideshows

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.

9:51am EST
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

9:00am EST
Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.

8:25am EST
Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

With more than 60 people dead after an earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, rescuers continue the search for survivors.

7:43am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump

Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The road to the 2020 election

The road to the 2020 election

Scenes from the U.S. election as Joe Biden emerged from a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates to challenge Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency.

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Biden's drive-in campaign rallies

Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

With more than 60 people dead after an earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, rescuers continue the search for survivors.

Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them

Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them

Peaceful participants at a rally in the small North Carolina city of Graham to turn out the vote ahead of the election were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials, according to videos and witnesses.

Trump and Biden make final push to the polls

Trump and Biden make final push to the polls

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump launched a campaign sprint across battleground states starting with Michigan that will be crucial to the outcome of the election in an effort to defy the polls and fend off Joe Biden.

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast