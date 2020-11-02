Super Typhoon slams Philippines
A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon 'Goni' in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. REUTERS/Nino N. Luces
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man sits beside a car, washed away by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Objects covered in mud are pictured inside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A picture from a drone shows floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Baao, Camarines Sur, Philippines November 1. OLIVER COLLINS FILMS/ via REUTERS
People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. Shyneth Occidental Montero/via REUTERS
Dogs are seen outside a house damaged by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A house is partially submerged in debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
A man looks at his belongings covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A family eats their breakfast inside a modular tent in an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A woman carries a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man reacts as he stands in a house covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man sits on furniture covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, November 2. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, where an estimated 300 homes were buried, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS
A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
A view of floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1. Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS
A house stands amidst debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
A house is partially submerged in debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
Vehicles are partially submerged in mud and debris after Typhoon Goni swept through Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
A house stands amidst debris brought about by Typhoon Goni in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines, November 2. David Lee/via REUTERS
View of Typhoon Goni's aftermath in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, November 1. Facebook/Rep. Zaldy Co via REUTERS
A view of floodwater and damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, November 1. Renz Adrian Ronda/via REUTERS
