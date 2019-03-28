Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2019 | 10:30am EDT

Superbloom in southern California

Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, March 26, 2019. The flowers are drawing thousands of visitors a day, but park rangers worry the influx of tourists are causing damage to wildlife and the flowers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, March 26, 2019. The flowers are drawing thousands of visitors a day, but park rangers worry the influx of tourists are causing damage to wildlife and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, March 26, 2019. The flowers are drawing thousands of visitors a day, but park rangers worry the influx of tourists are causing damage to wildlife and the flowers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 17
A person and her dog pose in a poppy field in Lancaster, California. Park rangers have new rules to minimize the damage, though they say the new guidelines aren't stopping everybody from going off the trails. "The don'ts are don't jump over the fence, don't pass any boundaries, don't go off trail, don't go after the snakes, don't basically mess with any of natural resource as far as it goes with just observing it and touching it. Just observe it," said California State Park Ranger Kevin Overduin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person and her dog pose in a poppy field in Lancaster, California. Park rangers have new rules to minimize the damage, though they say the new guidelines aren't stopping everybody from going off the trails. "The don'ts are don't jump over the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A person and her dog pose in a poppy field in Lancaster, California. Park rangers have new rules to minimize the damage, though they say the new guidelines aren't stopping everybody from going off the trails. "The don'ts are don't jump over the fence, don't pass any boundaries, don't go off trail, don't go after the snakes, don't basically mess with any of natural resource as far as it goes with just observing it and touching it. Just observe it," said California State Park Ranger Kevin Overduin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 17
Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. Rangers also advise tourists not to lie in the poppies, which are home to the highly poisonous Mojave green snake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. Rangers also advise tourists not to lie in the poppies, which are home to the highly poisonous Mojave green snake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. Rangers also advise tourists not to lie in the poppies, which are home to the highly poisonous Mojave green snake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 17
People walk through a poppy field in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People walk through a poppy field in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
People walk through a poppy field in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 17
California State Park Officials speak to members of the media at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

California State Park Officials speak to members of the media at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
California State Park Officials speak to members of the media at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 17
A poppy is pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A poppy is pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A poppy is pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 17
Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 17
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 17
A visitor uses his mobile phone at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A visitor uses his mobile phone at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A visitor uses his mobile phone at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 17
Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 17
Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 17
Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 17
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 17
Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 17
A visitor walks through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A visitor walks through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A visitor walks through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 17
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 17
Cars line up to enter the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cars line up to enter the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Cars line up to enter the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Next Slideshows

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Mar 27 2019
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 22 2019
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Mar 22 2019
Flower fields of Carlsbad

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.

Mar 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Demonstrators for and against Brexit stage rallies outside Parliament as Prime Minister May announces she would quit if her twice-defeated EU divorce deal passes at the third attempt.

Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla stop by Havana during their two-week Caribbean tour of former and current British territories.

Rise and fall of the Islamic State caliphate

Rise and fall of the Islamic State caliphate

Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate once comprised a third of both Iraq and Syria.

March Madness

March Madness

NCAA tournament action from all the brackets.

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Millions of Venezuelans remain without power in the second major blackout of the month, leaving residents scrambling to find food and water.

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.

Deadly flooding in Iran

Deadly flooding in Iran

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 sustained injuries as heavy flooding hits Iran.

Conor McGregor announces retirement amid sex assault allegation

Conor McGregor announces retirement amid sex assault allegation

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts shortly before the New York Times reported he is being investigated in his native Ireland for sexual assault.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast