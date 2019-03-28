Superbloom in southern California
Visitors look at poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, March 26, 2019. The flowers are drawing thousands of visitors a day, but park rangers worry the influx of tourists are causing damage to wildlife and...more
A person and her dog pose in a poppy field in Lancaster, California. Park rangers have new rules to minimize the damage, though they say the new guidelines aren't stopping everybody from going off the trails. "The don'ts are don't jump over the...more
Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. Rangers also advise tourists not to lie in the poppies, which are home to the highly poisonous Mojave green snake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk through a poppy field in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
California State Park Officials speak to members of the media at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A poppy is pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A visitor uses his mobile phone at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors take a selfie at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Poppies are pictured at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors use their mobile phones at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A visitor walks through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Visitors walk through the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cars line up to enter the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
