Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2018 | 6:30pm EDT

Supermarket of felt

British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts bottles of alcohol on shelves in her art installation supermarket in which everything is made of felt, in Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts bottles of alcohol on shelves in her art installation supermarket in which everything is made of felt, in Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts bottles of alcohol on shelves in her art installation supermarket in which everything is made of felt, in Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2018.
Chickens made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chickens made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Chickens made from felt.
Bottles of alcohol made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bottles of alcohol made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Bottles of alcohol made from felt.
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, holds a bottle of gin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, holds a bottle of gin.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, holds a bottle of gin.
Seafood made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Seafood made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Seafood made from felt.
Marmite made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marmite made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Marmite made from felt.
A fridge of sodas made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A fridge of sodas made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A fridge of sodas made from felt.
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts shelves. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts shelves.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts shelves.
Chewing gum made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chewing gum made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Chewing gum made from felt.
Pizza made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pizza made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Pizza made from felt.
British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup.
British artist Lucy Sparrow, puts finishing touches on her art installation. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, puts finishing touches on her art installation.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, puts finishing touches on her art installation.
Apples made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Apples made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Apples made from felt.
British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup.
Vegetables made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vegetables made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Vegetables made from felt.
Cigarette packets made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cigarette packets made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Cigarette packets made from felt.
Spam cans made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spam cans made from felt.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Spam cans made from felt.
British artist Lucy Sparrow, poses with U.S. and U.K. flags in her art installation. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British artist Lucy Sparrow, poses with U.S. and U.K. flags in her art installation.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
British artist Lucy Sparrow, poses with U.S. and U.K. flags in her art installation.
