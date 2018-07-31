Supermarket of felt
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts bottles of alcohol on shelves in her art installation supermarket in which everything is made of felt, in Los Angeles, California, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chickens made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bottles of alcohol made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, holds a bottle of gin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Seafood made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marmite made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fridge of sodas made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British artist Lucy Sparrow, 32, adjusts shelves. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chewing gum made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pizza made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British artist Lucy Sparrow, puts finishing touches on her art installation. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Apples made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British artist Lucy Sparrow, adjusts bottles of ketchup. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vegetables made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cigarette packets made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spam cans made from felt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British artist Lucy Sparrow, poses with U.S. and U.K. flags in her art installation. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
