Wed Apr 10, 2019

Supermassive black holes

The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, to gain insight into celestial objects with gravitational fields so strong no matter or light can escape, is shown in this handout photo released April 10, 2019. Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)/National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
The first-ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, to gain insight into celestial objects with gravitational fields so strong no matter or light can escape, is shown in this handout photo released April 10, 2019. Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)/National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
The collision of two black holes - a tremendously powerful event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO - is seen in this still image from a computer simulation released in Washington February 11, 2016. Scientists have for the first time detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by Albert Einstein a century ago, in a landmark discovery announced on Thursday that opens a new window for studying the cosmos. The SXS (Simulating eXtreme Spacetimes)/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
The collision of two black holes - a tremendously powerful event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO - is seen in this still image from a computer simulation released in Washington February 11, 2016. Scientists have for the first time detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by Albert Einstein a century ago, in a landmark discovery announced on Thursday that opens a new window for studying the cosmos. The SXS (Simulating eXtreme Spacetimes)/Handout via Reuters
Giant plumes of radiation seen in X-rays from Chandra (purple) and radio data from the Very Large Array (orange) from radio galaxy 3C353, a wide, double-lobed active galaxy that is very luminous at radio wavelengths, where the galaxy is the tiny point in the center in this image released on November 1, 2013. Jets generated by supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies can transport huge amounts of energy across great distances. X-ray: NASA/CXC/Tokyo Institute of Technology/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Giant plumes of radiation seen in X-rays from Chandra (purple) and radio data from the Very Large Array (orange) from radio galaxy 3C353, a wide, double-lobed active galaxy that is very luminous at radio wavelengths, where the galaxy is the tiny point in the center in this image released on November 1, 2013. Jets generated by supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies can transport huge amounts of energy across great distances. X-ray: NASA/CXC/Tokyo Institute of Technology/Handout via REUTERS
A ring of stars circling Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way's central black hole, shows a combination of infrared and X-ray observations indicating that a surplus of massive stars has formed from a large disk of gas around the black hole. Dozens of massive stars, destined for a short but brilliant life, were born less than a light-year away from the Milky Way's central black hole, one of the most hostile environments in our galaxy, astronomers reported October 13, 2005. NASA/CXC/M. Weiss/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A ring of stars circling Sagittarius A*, the Milky Way's central black hole, shows a combination of infrared and X-ray observations indicating that a surplus of massive stars has formed from a large disk of gas around the black hole. Dozens of massive stars, destined for a short but brilliant life, were born less than a light-year away from the Milky Way's central black hole, one of the most hostile environments in our galaxy, astronomers reported October 13, 2005. NASA/CXC/M. Weiss/Handout via REUTERS
A composite image shows the jet from a black hole at the center of a galaxy striking the edge of another galaxy, the first time such an interaction has been found. In the image, data from several wavelengths have been combined. X-rays from Chandra (colored purple), optical and ultraviolet (UV) data from Hubble (red and orange), and radio emission from the Very Large Array (VLA) and MERLIN (blue) show how the jet from the main galaxy on the lower left is striking its companion galaxy to the upper right. The jet impacts the companion galaxy at its edge and is then disrupted and deflected, much like how a stream of water from a hose will splay out after hitting a wall at an angle. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2007
A composite image shows the jet from a black hole at the center of a galaxy striking the edge of another galaxy, the first time such an interaction has been found. In the image, data from several wavelengths have been combined. X-rays from Chandra (colored purple), optical and ultraviolet (UV) data from Hubble (red and orange), and radio emission from the Very Large Array (VLA) and MERLIN (blue) show how the jet from the main galaxy on the lower left is striking its companion galaxy to the upper right. The jet impacts the companion galaxy at its edge and is then disrupted and deflected, much like how a stream of water from a hose will splay out after hitting a wall at an angle. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory image of an extraordinary outburst by a black hole in the spiral galaxy M83, located about 15 million light years from Earth, is shown in this handout released July 13, 2012. NASA/CXC/Curtin University/R.Soria et al/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory image of an extraordinary outburst by a black hole in the spiral galaxy M83, located about 15 million light years from Earth, is shown in this handout released July 13, 2012. NASA/CXC/Curtin University/R.Soria et al/Handout via REUTERS
A composite image of a galaxy illustrating how the intense gravity of a supermassive black hole can be tapped to generate immense power released by NASA May 15, 2013. The image contains X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (blue), optical light obtained with the Hubble Space Telescope (gold) and radio waves from the NSF s Very Large Array (pink). This multi-wavelength view shows 4C+29.30, a galaxy located some 850 million light years from Earth. The estimated mass of the black hole is about 100 million times the mass of our Sun. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 15, 2013
A composite image of a galaxy illustrating how the intense gravity of a supermassive black hole can be tapped to generate immense power released by NASA May 15, 2013. The image contains X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (blue), optical light obtained with the Hubble Space Telescope (gold) and radio waves from the NSF s Very Large Array (pink). This multi-wavelength view shows 4C+29.30, a galaxy located some 850 million light years from Earth. The estimated mass of the black hole is about 100 million times the mass of our Sun. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
The galaxy cluster PKS 0745-19 is shown in this NASA composite image containing X-rays from Chandra (purple) and optical date from the Hubble Telescope (yellow) released December 19, 2012. The black hole at the center of this galaxy is part of a 2012 survey of 18 of the biggest known black holes in the universe. Researchers found that the black holes in the survey may be about ten times more massive than previously thought. NASA/CXC/Stanford/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2012
The galaxy cluster PKS 0745-19 is shown in this NASA composite image containing X-rays from Chandra (purple) and optical date from the Hubble Telescope (yellow) released December 19, 2012. The black hole at the center of this galaxy is part of a 2012 survey of 18 of the biggest known black holes in the universe. Researchers found that the black holes in the survey may be about ten times more massive than previously thought. NASA/CXC/Stanford/Handout via REUTERS
One of the lowest mass supermassive black holes ever observed in the middle of a galaxy located in the middle of the spiral galaxy NGC 4178, is shown in this image from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey released on October 25, 2012. NGC 4178 is a spiral galaxy located about 55 million light years from Earth. X-ray: NASA/CXC/George Mason Univ/N.Secrest et al; Optical: SDSS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2012
One of the lowest mass supermassive black holes ever observed in the middle of a galaxy located in the middle of the spiral galaxy NGC 4178, is shown in this image from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey released on October 25, 2012. NGC 4178 is a spiral galaxy located about 55 million light years from Earth. X-ray: NASA/CXC/George Mason Univ/N.Secrest et al; Optical: SDSS/Handout via REUTERS
This 400 by 900 light-year mosaic, released January 9, 2002, of several Chandra observatory images of the central region of our Milky Way galaxy reveals hundreds of white dwarf stars, neutron stars, and black holes bathed in an incandescent fog of multimillion-degree gas. The supermassive black hole at the center of the Galaxy is located inside the bright white patch in the center of the image. A panoramic X-ray image of the Milky Way galaxy reveals a turbulent heart teeming with 1,000 sources of high energy that might be dying stars or black holes, astronomers reported. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
This 400 by 900 light-year mosaic, released January 9, 2002, of several Chandra observatory images of the central region of our Milky Way galaxy reveals hundreds of white dwarf stars, neutron stars, and black holes bathed in an incandescent fog of multimillion-degree gas. The supermassive black hole at the center of the Galaxy is located inside the bright white patch in the center of the image. A panoramic X-ray image of the Milky Way galaxy reveals a turbulent heart teeming with 1,000 sources of high energy that might be dying stars or black holes, astronomers reported. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
