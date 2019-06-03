Edition:
Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain

A woman holds a banner as she protests outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump are seen outside Buckingham Palace during his state visit to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Marine One comes into land outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A person holding a banner protests outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside Buckingham Palace during his state visit, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A supporter of President Donald Trump argues with police officers outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A man protests outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Jennifer Holdcroft and her husband Tony, pro-Brexit and Trump supporters outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A person protests outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Demonstrators hold banners outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People holding banners protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People attend President Donald Trump's visit to London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Supporters outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A protester outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
A protester wears a placard near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
Royal fan Joseph Afrana holds flags near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2019
