Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain
A woman holds a banner as she protests outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters of President Donald Trump are seen outside Buckingham Palace during his state visit to Britain, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Marine One comes into land outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person holding a banner protests outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside Buckingham Palace during his state visit, in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A supporter of President Donald Trump argues with police officers outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man protests outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jennifer Holdcroft and her husband Tony, pro-Brexit and Trump supporters outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A person protests outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators hold banners outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People holding banners protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People attend President Donald Trump's visit to London, June 3. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A protester outside Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump's state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A protester wears a placard near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Royal fan Joseph Afrana holds flags near Buckingham Palace during President Donald Trump s state visit in London, June 3. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People protest outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, June 3. REUTERS/Toby Melville
