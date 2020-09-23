Edition:
Supporters, many maskless, jam Trump rallies

Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
President Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Supporters on at Trump's campaign event at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2020
People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Supporters attend a Trump campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
President Trump shields his eyes from light during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, September 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2020
