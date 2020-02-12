Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011. ...more
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner drops in on a large wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge, February 11, 2020. Nazare's monstrous waves are magnified by an underwater canyon three miles deep which ends where the North Atlantic meets the shoreline...more
A surfer rides a giant wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, November 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer at Praia do Norte in Nazare, November 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, November 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, December 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer at Praia do Norte in Nazare, February 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a 2013 surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare. McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the 'Holy Grail of huge waves.' REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, February 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
South African surfer Grant Baker during the Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte,l December 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany at Praia do Norte in Nazare, December 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, December 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Big-wave surfer Trevor Carlson of Hawaii during the Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, December 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
