Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 18, 2018 | 8:55pm EST

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Brazilian surfer Marcelo Luna prepares himself before a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clark-Jones drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Brazilian big wave surfer Marcelo Luna kisses his girlfriend before a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
A man looks for the waves during a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Portuguese big wave surfer Hugo Vau prepares himself before a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
A surfer drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Brazilian big waves surfer Marcelo Luna enters the water towed by Portuguese big wave surfer Hugo Vau. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
A surfer drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clark-Jones drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
A dog runs during a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clark-Jones drops in. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
People gather to watch the sunset after a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
