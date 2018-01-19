Surfing giant waves in Portugal
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Brazilian surfer Marcelo Luna prepares himself before a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clark-Jones drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Brazilian big wave surfer Marcelo Luna kisses his girlfriend before a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man looks for the waves during a surf session at Praia do Norte. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Portuguese big wave surfer Hugo Vau prepares himself before a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Brazilian big waves surfer Marcelo Luna enters the water towed by Portuguese big wave surfer Hugo Vau. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A surfer drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clark-Jones drops in on a large wave. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A dog runs during a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Australian big wave surfer Ross Clark-Jones drops in. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People gather to watch the sunset after a surf session. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
