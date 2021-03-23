Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach

Dana McGregor (R) paddles out into the surf with friends, kids and his surfing goat Pismo. The goats seem to enjoy it too, judging by Pismo's relaxed expression as he hit the waves. "There's a freedom in surfing that you can't find just anywhere,"...more

Dana McGregor (R) paddles out into the surf with friends, kids and his surfing goat Pismo. The goats seem to enjoy it too, judging by Pismo's relaxed expression as he hit the waves. "There's a freedom in surfing that you can't find just anywhere," said McGregor, hugging his goats as they stand on the boardwalk, attracting attention from children and other passers-by. REUTERS/Mike Blake

