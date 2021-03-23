Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California, March 19, 2021. McGregor has always loved the thrill of catching a wave, but it wasn't until he took his pet goat surfing with...more
Dana McGregor poses with his surfing goat Pismo (L) and Grover. "I got one goat to clear my poison oak in the backyard and I decided to take it surfing on my birthday and then I just ended up surfing goats," recalled McGregor of the day his...more
Pismo the surfing goat is placed on a large surfboard before surfing with kids. McGregor, 42, now teaches children how to surf from Pismo Beach, north of Santa Barbara, using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the...more
Dana McGregor arrives at the beach with his surfing goat Pismo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pismo the surfing goat waits for some food after surfing with kids. "When it's your first time it feels scary but actually after you keep on doing it and doing it, it's really fun," said 10-year-old Mileah Robbins, fresh from riding a wave with...more
Dana McGregor (R) paddles out into the surf with friends, kids and his surfing goat Pismo. The goats seem to enjoy it too, judging by Pismo's relaxed expression as he hit the waves. "There's a freedom in surfing that you can't find just anywhere,"...more
Surfing goat Pismo (L) and Grover look out at the ocean from the beach in San Clemente. "You're riding waves that God brings us, that bring healing and joy and freedom and peace into our lives so I want everyone to experience that," said...more
Dana McGregor plays "goat ball" on the beach after surfing with his goat Pismo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dana McGregor plays "goat ball" on the beach after surfing with his goat Pismo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pismo the surfing goat is lifted onto a large surfboard before surfing with kids. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pismo the surfing goat surfs catches a wave. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfing goat Pismo heads to the beach after surfing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pismo the surfing goat is placed on a large surfboard before surfing with kids. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pismo waits on the beach before going surfing. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dana McGregor arrives at the beach with his surfing goat Pismo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
