Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed five-story building in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. Rescue workers in western India have pulled...more
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials and a sniffer dog search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials carry a dead body which was recovered from the debris after a five storey building collapsed in Mahad in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man reacts after a five story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials carry a dead body which was recovered from the debris after a five storey building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis...more
Rescue workers carry Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-story building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis...more
A man carries Mohammed Bangi, a four-year-old boy, as he leaves a hospital after he was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed five-story building in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25....more
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Rescue workers search for survivors in the debris after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 24. REUTERS/Stringer
A man removes the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in Raigad in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 24. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers removes the debris as they look for survivors after a five-story building collapsed in Mahad in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 24. REUTERS/Stringer
