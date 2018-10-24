Suspicious packages sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama, CNN
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the mailroom of CNN. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Law enforcement officers at the home of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the New York suburb of Chappaqua. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A U.S. Secret Service police vehicle is parked on the street leading to former U.S. President Barack Obama's home in the Kalorman neighborhood in Washington. The package to Clinton was found late Tuesday while another package addressed to Obama was...more
Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the mailroom of CNN. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Evacuees outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A police car is pictured in the driveway of the house of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. The package addressed to Clinton at her home in the New York suburb of Chappaqua was an explosive device, the New York Times reported. The FBI...more
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Evacuees are pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A police car in front of the home of Hillary Clinton in the New York suburb of Chappaqua. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People stand outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A member of the New York Police Department outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the mailroom of CNN. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Law enforcement officers at the home of Hillary Clinton in the New York suburb of Chappaqua. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Evacuees are pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The gatehouse of Bill and Hillary Clinton's house is pictured in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/MIke Segar
Police allow someone though the perimiter outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
