Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2018 | 12:05pm EDT

Suspicious packages sent to Hillary Clinton, Obama, CNN

A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the mailroom of CNN. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Law enforcement officers at the home of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the New York suburb of Chappaqua. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A U.S. Secret Service police vehicle is parked on the street leading to former U.S. President Barack Obama's home in the Kalorman neighborhood in Washington. The package to Clinton was found late Tuesday while another package addressed to Obama was found early Wednesday, both during routine mail screenings, the Secret Service said. REUTERS/Gershon Peaks

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A U.S. Secret Service police vehicle is parked on the street leading to former U.S. President Barack Obama's home in the Kalorman neighborhood in Washington. The package to Clinton was found late Tuesday while another package addressed to Obama was found early Wednesday, both during routine mail screenings, the Secret Service said. REUTERS/Gershon Peaks
Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the mailroom of CNN. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Evacuees outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A police car is pictured in the driveway of the house of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. The package addressed to Clinton at her home in the New York suburb of Chappaqua was an explosive device, the New York Times reported. The FBI said it was investigating the package. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A police car is pictured in the driveway of the house of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. The package addressed to Clinton at her home in the New York suburb of Chappaqua was an explosive device, the New York Times reported. The FBI said it was investigating the package. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the New York Police Department bomb squad is pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Evacuees are pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A police car in front of the home of Hillary Clinton in the New York suburb of Chappaqua. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
People stand outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
A member of the New York Police Department outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the mailroom of CNN. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Law enforcement officers at the home of Hillary Clinton in the New York suburb of Chappaqua. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Evacuees are pictured outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
The gatehouse of Bill and Hillary Clinton's house is pictured in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/MIke Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Police allow someone though the perimiter outside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN mailroom. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2018
