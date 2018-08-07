Edition:
Swan roundup

Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster August 7, 2018. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
