Swan roundup
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster August 7, 2018. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian...more
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Swans sit in boats as they were caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Swans sit in boats as they were caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
