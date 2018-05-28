Swans nest in Copenhagen trash
A swan and its cygnets are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish from the lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark May 28 2018. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Swan and its cygnet are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A swan and its cygnets are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A swan and its egg are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Swans and their cygnets are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A swan cygnet is seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A swan and its cygnet are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Swans and their cygnets are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A swan and its cygnet are seen in a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Swans and their cygnets are seen next to a nest made partly of rubbish. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
