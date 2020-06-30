Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28. Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change. ...more
The new generation has hatched in Turkana, Kenya's poorest region. The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 80 miles in a day. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Turkana boy tries to chase away a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar. Turkana is a vast, dry scrubland in northwest Kenya that borders Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia. Residents say the insects are devastating farmland and grazing areas. ...more
Locusts are seen after devastating a tomato farm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A locust swarm fly near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Locust swarm around a tree in the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Victor Juma holds dead locusts near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A locust is seen after devastating a tomato farm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Goats walk as a locust swarm flies near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Locusts eat a papaya tree in Lodwar, Turkana County, Kenya, June 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Locusts eat a papaya tree in Lodwar, Turkana County, Kenya, June 29. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
