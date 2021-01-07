Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building, January 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters clash with Capitol police, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A security officer gestures after supporters of President Trump breached security at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Rep. David Trone wears a gas mask inside the Capitol Building, January 6. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People wearing gas masks walk inside the Capitol Building, January 6. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester is helped after getting tear gassed during a clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A U.S. Capitol Police member stands guard in front of a detained protester inside the U.S. Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
President Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump attend a rally to contest the certification by Congress of the results of the presidential election in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump attends a rally to contest the certification of the election results in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter holds a sign as President Trump holds a rally in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss as supporters of President Trump gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Newly-elected U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks as supporters of President Trump gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks to a gathering of Trump supporters by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Eric Trump and his wife Lara raise their fists as Trump supporters gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump gather by the White House ahead of his rally to contest the certification by Congress of the results of the 2020 election, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
