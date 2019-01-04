Edition:
Swearing in to a historically diverse Congress

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses with a Koran for a ceremonial swearing-in picture on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2019. The 116th Congress has most diverse House membership in history, including a record number of women and Latinos, and the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the first Palestinian-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, was sworn in on Thomas Jefferson's copy of the Koran. The book was translated by George Sale into English in 1734 and currently resides in the Library of Congress. Tlaib wore a traditional embroidered Palestinian dress called a thobe. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) is one of the first two Native American women seated in Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) poses with a Gullah language New Testament. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) swore in on a law book. She is the first openly bisexual person in the Senate, and Arizona's first woman senator. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) poses with a Koran. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is the first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is one of the first two black women elected to Congress from New England. Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stands with her mother Blanca Ocasio-Cortez. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

