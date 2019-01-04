Swearing in to a historically diverse Congress
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) poses with a Koran for a ceremonial swearing-in picture on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2019. The 116th Congress has most diverse House membership in history, including a record number of women and Latinos, and the...more
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the first Palestinian-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, was sworn in on Thomas Jefferson's copy of the Koran. The book was translated by George Sale into English in 1734 and currently...more
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) is one of the first two Native American women seated in Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) poses with a Gullah language New Testament. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) swore in on a law book. She is the first openly bisexual person in the Senate, and Arizona's first woman senator. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY
Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) poses with a Koran. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is the first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is one of the first two black women elected to Congress from New England. Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stands with her mother Blanca Ocasio-Cortez. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) poses with a Bible. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
