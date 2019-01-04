Swearing in to a historically diverse Congress

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the first Palestinian-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, was sworn in on Thomas Jefferson's copy of the Koran. The book was translated by George Sale into English in 1734 and currently...more

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the first Palestinian-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, was sworn in on Thomas Jefferson's copy of the Koran. The book was translated by George Sale into English in 1734 and currently resides in the Library of Congress. Tlaib wore a traditional embroidered Palestinian dress called a thobe. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close