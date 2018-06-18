Sweden 1 - South Korea 0
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Marcus Berg and team mates appeal to referee Joel Aguilar after a challenge by South Korea's Kim Min-woo in the penalty area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
South Korea's Kim Min-woo looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist and John Guidetti celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Sweden's Pontus Jansson celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside a Texas border detention facility
Images from inside the Rio Grande Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas.
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
Mexico 1 - Germany 0
Germany takes on Mexico in World Cup action.
Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0
Serbia takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.
Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0
Nigeria takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Denmark 1 - Peru 0
Denmark takes on Peru in World Cup action.