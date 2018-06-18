Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2018 | 10:45am EDT

Sweden 1 - South Korea 0

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
1 / 12
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 12
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 12
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
4 / 12
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal in front of fans with team mates. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 12
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
6 / 12
Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 12
Sweden's Marcus Berg and team mates appeal to referee Joel Aguilar after a challenge by South Korea's Kim Min-woo in the penalty area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sweden's Marcus Berg and team mates appeal to referee Joel Aguilar after a challenge by South Korea's Kim Min-woo in the penalty area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Marcus Berg and team mates appeal to referee Joel Aguilar after a challenge by South Korea's Kim Min-woo in the penalty area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 12
South Korea's Kim Min-woo looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

South Korea's Kim Min-woo looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
South Korea's Kim Min-woo looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 12
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist and John Guidetti celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist and John Guidetti celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist and John Guidetti celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
10 / 12
Sweden's Pontus Jansson celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sweden's Pontus Jansson celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Pontus Jansson celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 12
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Next Slideshows

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

7:55am EDT
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

7:15am EDT
Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Fans of Germany react to their 1-0 loss to Mexico.

Jun 17 2018
Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Jun 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Inside a Texas border detention facility

Images from inside the Rio Grande Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas.

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killing three people.

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Fans of Germany react to their 1-0 loss to Mexico.

Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil 1 - Switzerland 1

Brazil takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Germany takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Nigeria takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Denmark takes on Peru in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast