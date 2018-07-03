Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0
Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal past Switzerland's Yann Sommer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sweden's Marcus Berg in action with Switzerland's Johan Djourou and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweden fans make their way to the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist clears the ball. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sweden's Albin Ekdal celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Switzerland players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Switzerland's Valon Behrami in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Sweden's Robin Olsen in action. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
