Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2018 | 1:05pm EDT

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal past Switzerland's Yann Sommer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal past Switzerland's Yann Sommer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal past Switzerland's Yann Sommer. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 15
Sweden's Marcus Berg in action with Switzerland's Johan Djourou and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sweden's Marcus Berg in action with Switzerland's Johan Djourou and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Marcus Berg in action with Switzerland's Johan Djourou and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
2 / 15
Sweden fans make their way to the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Sweden fans make their way to the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden fans make their way to the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
3 / 15
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
4 / 15
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
5 / 15
Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 15
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist clears the ball. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist clears the ball. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist clears the ball. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
7 / 15
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
8 / 15
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 15
Sweden's Albin Ekdal celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sweden's Albin Ekdal celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 15
Switzerland players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Switzerland players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Switzerland players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 15
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 15
Switzerland's Valon Behrami in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Switzerland's Valon Behrami in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Switzerland's Valon Behrami in action with Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
13 / 15
Sweden's Robin Olsen in action. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Sweden's Robin Olsen in action. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden's Robin Olsen in action. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
14 / 15
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Croatia 1 (3) - Denmark 1 (2)

Croatia 1 (3) - Denmark 1 (2)

Next Slideshows

Croatia 1 (3) - Denmark 1 (2)

Croatia 1 (3) - Denmark 1 (2)

Croatia takes on Denmark in World Cup action.

Jul 01 2018
Russia 1 (4) - Spain 1 (3)

Russia 1 (4) - Spain 1 (3)

Spain take on Russia in World Cup action.

Jul 01 2018
Japan 0 - Poland 1

Japan 0 - Poland 1

Japan takes on Poland in World Cup action.

Jun 28 2018
England 0 - Belgium 1

England 0 - Belgium 1

England take on Belgium in World Cup action.

Jun 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.

Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

Belgium 3 - Japan 2

Belgium 3 - Japan 2

Japan take on Belgium in in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Mexico 0

Brazil 2 - Mexico 0

Brazil takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Obrador wins in landslide

Obrador wins in landslide

Mexico hands Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a powerful mandate with a landslide election victory.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast