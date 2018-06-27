Sweden 3 - Mexico 0
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden players celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scored an own goal and the third goal for Sweden. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mexico's Edson Alvarez reacts after scoring an own goal and the third goal for Sweden. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sweden's Ola Toivonen and Emil Forsberg celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scored Sweden's third with an own goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Mexico's Edson Alvarez scores Sweden's third with an own goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A Mexico fan celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mexico's Javier Hernandez reacts. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson is put on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with Mexico's Hector Herrera . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mexico's Javier Hernandez before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A view of Mexico fans before the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Mexico's Miguel Layun clears plastic cups from the pitch. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden's Emil Forsberg and Ola Toivonen celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden's Albin Ekdal celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Mexico's Hector Moreno concedes a penalty against Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Mexico fans celebrate. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden's Albin Ekdal, Gustav Svensson and Mikael Lustig celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden's Emil Forsberg in action with Mexico's Edson Alvarez. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweden players celebrate as Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa looks dejected after Edson Alvarez scored Sweden's third with an own goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot with team mates. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
France 0 - Denmark 0
France takes on Denmark in World Cup action.
Peru 2 - Australia 0
Australia takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Portugal 1 - Iran 1
Portugal takes on Iran in World Cup action.
Spain 2 - Morocco 2
Spain takes on Morocco in World Cup action.
MORE IN PICTURES
World Cup heartbreak for Germany
Champions Germany were sent crashing out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea that saw them eliminated in the first round for the first time in 80 years.
Germany 0 - South Korea 2
Germany takes on South Korea in World Cup action.
Thai soccer team trapped in cave
The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped on Saturday after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern province of Chiang Rai.
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Yemen residents flee fighting
Hodeidah residents flee constant bombardment, a lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.
Argentina 2 - Nigeria 1
Croatia takes on Iceland in World Cup action.
Croatia 2 - Iceland 1
Croatia takes on Iceland in World Cup action.
Where the children go
Inside the detention facilities housing undocumented children along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Undocumented immigrants released from detention
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention in Texas amid Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.