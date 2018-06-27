Edition:
Sweden 3 - Mexico 0

Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden players celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scored an own goal and the third goal for Sweden. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Edson Alvarez reacts after scoring an own goal and the third goal for Sweden. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Ola Toivonen and Emil Forsberg celebrate after Mexico's Edson Alvarez scored Sweden's third with an own goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Edson Alvarez scores Sweden's third with an own goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A Mexico fan celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez reacts. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson is put on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with Mexico's Hector Herrera . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Javier Hernandez before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A view of Mexico fans before the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Miguel Layun clears plastic cups from the pitch. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg and Ola Toivonen celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico's Hector Moreno concedes a penalty against Sweden's Marcus Berg. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexico fans celebrate. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal, Gustav Svensson and Mikael Lustig celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Emil Forsberg in action with Mexico's Edson Alvarez. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden players celebrate as Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa looks dejected after Edson Alvarez scored Sweden's third with an own goal. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot with team mates. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
