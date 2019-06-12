Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Anne-Flore Marxer, 35, professional snowboarder: "I find it extremely important to go out in the streets on the 14th of June to demonstrate the importance of women's participation in our society. When I started snowboarding, women were not allowed...more
Adele Thorens, 48, Green Party politician: "There is a whole range of issues on which we still need to progress, be they classic themes like equal pay or new themes that a new generation of young women have raised such as harassment in the street. As...more
Yana Valenca, 50, domestic violence victim and president of association 'Diana's Hope': "Victims of domestic violence haven't been heard. Finally, this time, we are going out on the street to express ourselves. In my life I suffered all sorts of...more
Lynn Bertholet, 60, private bank manager: "We really need things to happen in favor of more equitable working conditions in terms of men and women, of paternal leave, of child nurseries, of a women's ability to go back to work without being punished...more
Corinne Thalmann, 33, actress: "I think the strike is important because I think we should raise awareness that people still are not equal, that it is still straight, white, old men who rule the world." REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Vanessa Renfer, 40, farmer: "Much remains to be done in terms of social insurance, all the rights related to retirement, to savings, where women often work part-time, in jobs that are less well-paid, and they end up with miserable pensions. That is...more
Emilienne Hutin Zumbach, 50, wine maker: "After 30 years in the business, I realize that this bottle of wine has allowed me to position myself and affirm myself as a women in a profession that is still quite masculine and to be able to achieve...more
Celine Renaud, 44, CEO and co-founder of loudspeaker maker JMC Lutherie: "I won't strike. However, I will give a seminar on public speaking and storytelling, especially to a group of women. I will help them to find their own voice in order to assert...more
Viviane Boson, 57, sign language teacher: "I am going to participate in the strike with a big group of women doing sign language. I think people will be sensitized and maybe they will move, and improve things, in terms of accessibility for deaf...more
