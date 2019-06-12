Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights

Adele Thorens, 48, Green Party politician: "There is a whole range of issues on which we still need to progress, be they classic themes like equal pay or new themes that a new generation of young women have raised such as harassment in the street. As...more

Adele Thorens, 48, Green Party politician: "There is a whole range of issues on which we still need to progress, be they classic themes like equal pay or new themes that a new generation of young women have raised such as harassment in the street. As a politician, I would like to highlight a key theme that corresponds to what I have experienced, which is under-representation of women in organs of power, at the political level, but also at the economic level, and in all spheres of our society where important decisions are taken. I think the time has come to finally take measures so that women can assume their rightful place in decision-making spheres and defend their interests at all levels of society." REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

