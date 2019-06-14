Swiss women strike for equality
Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People hold a banner during a day-long and nationwide women's strike aimed at highlighting the country's poor record on defending the rights of women and families in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Protests carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman wears a t-shirt showing the date of the women's strike as she takes part in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann
People carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A tape labeled with the slogan 'Closed because of women's strike/feminist strike' is stretched across the street at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Women walk past a banner reading 'Up with women's pay, away with the big cats, for communism' during the women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. The placard reads, 'No is no'. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title
Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
Crossing the Rio Grande
Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title
Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
Toronto Raptors win first NBA title
The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.
Women's World Cup: Day 7
Highlights from June 13 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.