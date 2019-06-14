Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Swiss women strike for equality

Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 10
People hold a banner during a day-long and nationwide women's strike aimed at highlighting the country's poor record on defending the rights of women and families in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People hold a banner during a day-long and nationwide women's strike aimed at highlighting the country's poor record on defending the rights of women and families in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
People hold a banner during a day-long and nationwide women's strike aimed at highlighting the country's poor record on defending the rights of women and families in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
2 / 10
Protests carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Protests carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Protests carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
3 / 10
A woman wears a t-shirt showing the date of the women's strike as she takes part in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

A woman wears a t-shirt showing the date of the women's strike as she takes part in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
A woman wears a t-shirt showing the date of the women's strike as she takes part in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann
Close
4 / 10
People carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
People carry placards as they attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
5 / 10
People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
6 / 10
A tape labeled with the slogan 'Closed because of women's strike/feminist strike' is stretched across the street at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A tape labeled with the slogan 'Closed because of women's strike/feminist strike' is stretched across the street at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
A tape labeled with the slogan 'Closed because of women's strike/feminist strike' is stretched across the street at the Central Square in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
7 / 10
Women walk past a banner reading 'Up with women's pay, away with the big cats, for communism' during the women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Women walk past a banner reading 'Up with women's pay, away with the big cats, for communism' during the women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Women walk past a banner reading 'Up with women's pay, away with the big cats, for communism' during the women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 10
People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. The placard reads, 'No is no'. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. The placard reads, 'No is no'. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
People attend a day-long and nationwide women's strike in Lausanne, June 14. The placard reads, 'No is no'. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 10
Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Traffic is blocked by the participants of a women's strike in Zurich, June 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Next Slideshows

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.

8:15am EDT
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

Jun 13 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 13 2019
Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.

Jun 13 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.

Women's World Cup: Day 7

Women's World Cup: Day 7

Highlights from June 13 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos

Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast