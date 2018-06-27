Edition:
Switzerland 2 - Costa Rica 2

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell reacts after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Switzerland's Josip Drmic celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Kendall Waston celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica players before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Kendall Waston scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz celebrates after taking a penalty that hit the crossbar and was scored by Switzerland's Yann Sommer with an own goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Switzerland's Fabian Schar in action with Costa Rica's Daniel Colindres. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Bryan Oviedo in action with Switzerland's Valon Behrami. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Kendall Waston celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's David Guzman in action with Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz takes a penalty that hit the cross bar and deflected off Switzerland's Yann Sommer for an own goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Kendall Waston misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Kendall Waston scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Switzerland's Josip Drmic celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Switzerland's Yann Sommer scores an own goal and the second goal for Costa Rica after Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz shot at goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz takes a penalty that hit the cross bar and was scored by Switzerland's Yann Sommer with an own goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Costa Rica fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
A general view as the teams line up before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
