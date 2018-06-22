Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 22, 2018 | 4:35pm EDT

Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 12
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 12
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 12
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 12
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Serbia's Luka Milivojevic. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Serbia's Luka Milivojevic. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Serbia's Luka Milivojevic. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 12
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 12
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 12
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 12
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Switzerland - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 22, 2018 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Switzerland - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 22, 2018 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Switzerland - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 22, 2018 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
9 / 12
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 12
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 12
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Next Slideshows

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

3:25pm EDT
France 1 - Peru 0

France 1 - Peru 0

France takes on Peru in World Cup action.

Jun 21 2018
Iran 0 - Spain - 1

Iran 0 - Spain - 1

Iran takes on Spain in World Cup action.

Jun 20 2018
Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.

Jun 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria 2 - Iceland 0

Nigeria takes on Iceland in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0

Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Melania Trump visits border detention center

Melania Trump visits border detention center

First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina 0 - Croatia 3

Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Dog meat festival in China

Dog meat festival in China

Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.

Painted faces at World Cup

Painted faces at World Cup

World Cup fans with painted faces.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day

The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast