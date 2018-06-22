Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Serbia's Luka Milivojevic. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic attempts an overhead kick. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group E - Serbia vs Switzerland - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 22, 2018 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
France 1 - Peru 0
France takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Iran 0 - Spain - 1
Iran takes on Spain in World Cup action.
Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0
Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.
MORE IN PICTURES
Brazil 2 - Costa Rica 0
Brazil takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.
Turkey prepares for presidential vote
Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Melania Trump visits border detention center
First lady Melania Trump makes a damage-control visit to a border detention facility in Texas where children are being held.
Argentina 0 - Croatia 3
Argentina takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Dog meat festival in China
Yulin residents eat dog meat and lychees to celebrate the summer solstice.
Painted faces at World Cup
World Cup fans with painted faces.
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world.