Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years
Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney’s west,...more
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS
A partially submerged car is seen abandoned in floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from a flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren...more
Livestock is seen as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A local resident and his dog are brought to safety by a State Emergency Service rescue team in the midst of widespread flooding and severe weather across the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People gather on a flooded residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A still image taken from video shows people looking at trucks stuck in a flooded road, following heavy rains in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. NSW State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe...more
A street sign is seen just above the water's surface in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A view of the flooded Old Hawkesbury Road near Pitt Town and Windsor, New South Wales, Australia March 22. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
People gather on a flooded path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A local resident stands next to floodwaters at the end of his driveway in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread...more
Local residents look in the direction of their flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person wades through floodwaters near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Police officers and road workers are seen in front of a submerged structure visible in floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22....more
A child wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
