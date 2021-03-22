Edition:
Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney’s west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

A partially submerged car is seen abandoned in floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from a flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

Livestock is seen as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia ,March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

A local resident and his dog are brought to safety by a State Emergency Service rescue team in the midst of widespread flooding and severe weather across the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People gather on a flooded residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows people looking at trucks stuck in a flooded road, following heavy rains in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. NSW State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A street sign is seen just above the water's surface in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

A view of the flooded Old Hawkesbury Road near Pitt Town and Windsor, New South Wales, Australia March 22. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

People gather on a flooded path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A local resident stands next to floodwaters at the end of his driveway in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

Local residents look in the direction of their flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A person wades through floodwaters near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Police officers and road workers are seen in front of a submerged structure visible in floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

A child wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

