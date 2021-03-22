Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney’s west,...more

Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney’s west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to continue for another day or two. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Close