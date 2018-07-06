Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds
A girl holds a Syrian flag and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
A road sign that shows the direction to the town of al-Harak is pictured in Alma, in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds the national flag as another one gestures in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
A woman holds a Syrian flag in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers gesture as they pose for a picture in Deraa area, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
A displaced Syrian arrives to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Syrians wait to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A child carries a Syrian flag on his shoulders in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman carries a carpet on her shoulders near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An Internally displaced woman from Deraa province sits near her belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced refugees across the Golan Heights protest near the border between Israel and Syria in an appeal to the United Nations and the international community to stop Russia from carrying out an offensive, as it is seen from the...more
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An Internally displaced girl from Deraa province carries a stuffed toy and holds the hand of child near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
People celebrate the Syrian army's arrival in the town of Dael in northwestern Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
An Israeli soldier walks next to a truck loaded with donations collected in Israeli villages at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before they are delivered over the border to Syria, near the border fence at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel....more
People hold a Syrian flag along with a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
