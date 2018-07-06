Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 6, 2018 | 9:50am EDT

Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds

A girl holds a Syrian flag and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria after more than seven years of war. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl holds a Syrian flag and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A girl holds a Syrian flag and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria after more than seven years of war. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A road sign that shows the direction to the town of al-Harak is pictured in Alma, in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

A road sign that shows the direction to the town of al-Harak is pictured in Alma, in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A road sign that shows the direction to the town of al-Harak is pictured in Alma, in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds the national flag as another one gestures in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds the national flag as another one gestures in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds the national flag as another one gestures in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are deployed in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
A woman holds a Syrian flag in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman holds a Syrian flag in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A woman holds a Syrian flag in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 20
Syrian army soldiers gesture as they pose for a picture in Deraa area, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Syrian army soldiers gesture as they pose for a picture in Deraa area, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Syrian army soldiers gesture as they pose for a picture in Deraa area, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in al-Ghariya al-Gharbiya in Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
A displaced Syrian arrives to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced Syrian arrives to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A displaced Syrian arrives to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 20
Displaced Syrians wait to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Syrians wait to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Displaced Syrians wait to receive treatment at a Jordanian military medical outpost near the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Border, near Jaber crossing, in the city of Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 20
A child carries a Syrian flag on his shoulders in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A child carries a Syrian flag on his shoulders in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A child carries a Syrian flag on his shoulders in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 20
A woman carries a carpet on her shoulders near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A woman carries a carpet on her shoulders near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A woman carries a carpet on her shoulders near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
12 / 20
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
13 / 20
An Internally displaced woman from Deraa province sits near her belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

An Internally displaced woman from Deraa province sits near her belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
An Internally displaced woman from Deraa province sits near her belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
14 / 20
Internally displaced refugees across the Golan Heights protest near the border between Israel and Syria in an appeal to the United Nations and the international community to stop Russia from carrying out an offensive, as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Internally displaced refugees across the Golan Heights protest near the border between Israel and Syria in an appeal to the United Nations and the international community to stop Russia from carrying out an offensive, as it is seen from the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Internally displaced refugees across the Golan Heights protest near the border between Israel and Syria in an appeal to the United Nations and the international community to stop Russia from carrying out an offensive, as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 20
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
16 / 20
An Internally displaced girl from Deraa province carries a stuffed toy and holds the hand of child near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

An Internally displaced girl from Deraa province carries a stuffed toy and holds the hand of child near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
An Internally displaced girl from Deraa province carries a stuffed toy and holds the hand of child near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
17 / 20
People celebrate the Syrian army's arrival in the town of Dael in northwestern Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

People celebrate the Syrian army's arrival in the town of Dael in northwestern Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
People celebrate the Syrian army's arrival in the town of Dael in northwestern Deraa province, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
An Israeli soldier walks next to a truck loaded with donations collected in Israeli villages at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before they are delivered over the border to Syria, near the border fence at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier walks next to a truck loaded with donations collected in Israeli villages at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before they are delivered over the border to Syria, near the border fence at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
An Israeli soldier walks next to a truck loaded with donations collected in Israeli villages at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, before they are delivered over the border to Syria, near the border fence at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 20
People hold a Syrian flag along with a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People hold a Syrian flag along with a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
People hold a Syrian flag along with a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Next Slideshows

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

8:20am EDT
Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela holds a military parade to celebrate the 207th anniversary of the country's independence.

Jul 05 2018
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Jul 05 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela's military on parade

Venezuela holds a military parade to celebrate the 207th anniversary of the country's independence.

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

World Cup animal oracles

World Cup animal oracles

Creatures great and small test their psychic credentials, predicting outcomes of matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Bedouin village facing Israeli demolition

Protests erupt at a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank facing Israeli demolition in what rights groups have condemned as a bid to expand Jewish settlement.

Deported from the U.S.

Deported from the U.S.

People deported from the United States arrive in El Salvador.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast