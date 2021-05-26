Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power
A girl, with her face painted with the colours of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands next to his wife Asma as he casts his vote, during the country's presidential elections in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. Assad cast his ballot in an ex-rebel bastion where a...more
People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which...more
A woman marks her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. The election went ahead despite a U.N.-led peace process that had called for voting under international supervision that would help pave...more
People hold opposition flags during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. Dismissed as fraudulent by his enemies, Wednesday's vote is set to deliver...more
An opposition flag attached to a drone is seen during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People hold up shoes during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Syrian soldier sits near posters depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during the country's presidential elections at a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian military police officer stands near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People are seen reflected as they wait outside a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Women pose for a selfie as they wait outside a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Wafa Mustafa from Syria holds a poster of her missing father in her arms during a protest against re-election of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021. Mustafa's father has been missing for almost eight...more
An opposition flag flies as people gather during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People attend a protest against re-election of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021. Germany, which hosts around 700,000 Syrians, mostly war refugees, views the election as fraudulent. It denied a...more
A boy, carried on the shoulders of a man, holds a sign reading "boycott for the sake of home" during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021....more
Students chant slogans and gesture outside a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma greet supporters at a polling station in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A man walk past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings, ahead of the May 26 presidential election, in Homs, Syria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Posters depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, are seen along a street during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man carries a child on his shoulders during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A masked gunman stands guard as people take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman holds an opposition flag during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Presidential candidate Mahmoud Marei casts his vote at a polling station during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East John X Yazigi casts his vote at a polling station, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
A Syrian military police officer stands near posters depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man poses as he shows his ink-stained finger at a polling station during the presidential elections at the ministry of information in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People attend a protest against re-election of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
People hold posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a protest against his re-election, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Next Slideshows
Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse
The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.
Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Tens of thousands homeless after cyclone batters eastern India
A powerful cyclone swept into eastern India from the Bay of Bengal, inundating hundreds of low-lying villages, making more than 50,000 people homeless and...
Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka
The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.
MORE IN PICTURES
Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse
The full moon will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.
Celebrating Buddha's birthday during COVID
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Tens of thousands homeless after cyclone batters eastern India
A powerful cyclone swept into eastern India from the Bay of Bengal, inundating hundreds of low-lying villages, making more than 50,000 people homeless and killing at least one person, officials said.
Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka
The MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire.
America remembers George Floyd, one year after his murder
The U.S. marks the first anniversary of George Floyd's murder at the hands of Minneapolis police, which prompted protests against racism and police violence and led to policing-reform efforts at the state and national level.
Anti-government activists clash with police in Baghdad
Hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing the government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months.
A year after the murder of George Floyd, protesters reflect on what's changed
A year after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the subjects of five powerful Reuters photos reflect on equality, justice and disillusionment.
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd one year ago.
Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare
India's overall death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 300,000, with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed.