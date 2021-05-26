Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands next to his wife Asma as he casts his vote, during the country's presidential elections in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. Assad cast his ballot in an ex-rebel bastion where a...more

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands next to his wife Asma as he casts his vote, during the country's presidential elections in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. Assad cast his ballot in an ex-rebel bastion where a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018 prompted Western air strikes. "Syria is not what they were trying to market, one city against the other and sect against the other or civil war. Today we are proving from Douma that the Syrian people are one," Assad said after voting in the former insurgent stronghold. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

