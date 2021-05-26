Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 26, 2021 | 4:08pm EDT

Syria election set to deliver Assad seven more years in power

A girl, with her face painted with the colours of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands next to his wife Asma as he casts his vote, during the country's presidential elections in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. Assad cast his ballot in an ex-rebel bastion where a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018 prompted Western air strikes. "Syria is not what they were trying to market, one city against the other and sect against the other or civil war. Today we are proving from Douma that the Syrian people are one," Assad said after voting in the former insurgent stronghold. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People ride on a bus as they head to a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the population - from their homes. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A woman marks her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. The election went ahead despite a U.N.-led peace process that had called for voting under international supervision that would help pave the way for a new constitution and a political settlement. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People hold opposition flags during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. Dismissed as fraudulent by his enemies, Wednesday's vote is set to deliver Assad seven more years in power and lengthen his family's rule to nearly six decades. His father Hafez al-Assad led Syria for 30 years until his death in 2000. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
An opposition flag attached to a drone is seen during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People hold up shoes during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A Syrian soldier sits near posters depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during the country's presidential elections at a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A Syrian military police officer stands near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People are seen reflected as they wait outside a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Women pose for a selfie as they wait outside a polling station to cast their vote, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Wafa Mustafa from Syria holds a poster of her missing father in her arms during a protest against re-election of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021. Mustafa's father has been missing for almost eight years. She believes he is being held as a political prisoner at a Syrian government prison. A re-election of Assad on Wednesday would dampen her hopes of seeing her father anytime soon. "As long as Assad is in power ... my Dad and another 130,000 people will still be detained forcibly," she said.  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
An opposition flag flies as people gather during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People attend a protest against re-election of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021. Germany, which hosts around 700,000 Syrians, mostly war refugees, views the election as fraudulent. It denied a formal request from the Syrian embassy to allow Syrians living in Germany to vote, saying the election will not be free or fair. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A boy, carried on the shoulders of a man, holds a sign reading "boycott for the sake of home" during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Students chant slogans and gesture outside a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma greet supporters at a polling station in Douma, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on May 26, 2021. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A man walk past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings, ahead of the May 26 presidential election, in Homs, Syria May 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Posters depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, are seen along a street during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A man carries a child on his shoulders during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A masked gunman stands guard as people take part in a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A woman holds an opposition flag during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Presidential candidate Mahmoud Marei casts his vote at a polling station during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East John X Yazigi casts his vote at a polling station, during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A Syrian military police officer stands near posters depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during the country's presidential elections in Damascus, Syria, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A man poses as he shows his ink-stained finger at a polling station during the presidential elections at the ministry of information in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People attend a protest against re-election of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
People hold posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a protest against his re-election, near Syria's embassy, Berlin, Germany May 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
