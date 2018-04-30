Syrian army closes in on Islamic State
A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. Syrian troops tightened the noose on Sunday around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern...more
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Smoke rises from the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damaged buildings are seen at the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are seen at al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces run near a tank at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad raises a flag at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view of the damaged al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
A general views show a part of the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Vigil after Toronto van attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Yonge Street to mourn for the 10 victims of last week's van attack.
Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border
A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Vigil after Toronto van attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Yonge Street to mourn for the 10 victims of last week's van attack.
Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border
A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.
Where Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana
In an exclusive Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry took Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway last year, guests wake to the sound of doves cooing in the trees and hippos splashing in the serene waters of the Okavango Delta.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
Week in sport
Our top sports photography this past week.
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial
Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.