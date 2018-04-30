Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 30, 2018 | 2:25pm EDT

Syrian army closes in on Islamic State

A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. Syrian troops tightened the noose on Sunday around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern Damascus where hundreds of civilians face an uncertain future, state media, witnesses and residents said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. Syrian troops tightened the noose on Sunday around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. Syrian troops tightened the noose on Sunday around a Palestinian refugee camp held by Islamic State militants in southern Damascus where hundreds of civilians face an uncertain future, state media, witnesses and residents said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 15
Smoke rises from the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke rises from the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Smoke rises from the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 15
Damaged buildings are seen at the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Damaged buildings are seen at the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Damaged buildings are seen at the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 15
A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are seen at al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are seen at al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are seen at al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces run near a tank at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces run near a tank at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces run near a tank at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 15
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad raises a flag at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad raises a flag at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad raises a flag at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 15
A general view of the damaged al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general view of the damaged al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A general view of the damaged al-Qadam train station near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 15
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces are deployed at al-Qadam area near Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 15
A general views show a part of the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general views show a part of the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
A general views show a part of the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Vigil after Toronto van attack

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Next Slideshows

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Yonge Street to mourn for the 10 victims of last week's van attack.

11:10am EDT
Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.

10:15am EDT
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

8:30am EDT
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and...

Apr 27 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Vigil after Toronto van attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of people on Yonge Street to mourn for the 10 victims of last week's van attack.

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

Migrant caravan reaches U.S. border

A Central American migrant caravan reaches the U.S. border after traveling through Mexico.

Where Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana

Where Harry and Meghan's love blossomed in Botswana

In an exclusive Botswana safari camp where Prince Harry took Meghan Markle on a romantic getaway last year, guests wake to the sound of doves cooing in the trees and hippos splashing in the serene waters of the Okavango Delta.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Week in sport

Week in sport

Our top sports photography this past week.

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead three protesters along the Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medics said, hours after the United Nations human rights chief criticized Israel for using "excessive force" against demonstrators.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast