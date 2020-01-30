Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain...more

An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain the last rebel bastion in the country's nearly nine-year-long civil war. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

