Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2020 | 1:50pm EST

Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain the last rebel bastion in the country's nearly nine-year-long civil war. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A Syrian army soldier carries food as he walks through Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. Backed by Russian air power, government forces have rapidly advanced on Idlib since last week, upending an area where millions have taken refuge. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

A Syrian army soldier stands on a roof near a street sign that was written by rebels in the streets of Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

A Syrian army soldier stands on the highway outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers stand on a rooftop in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier walks through the streets of Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

A Syrian army soldier watches the road as a cat runs across it in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier gestures in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Syrian army soldiers stand at a checkpoint on the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Syrian army soldiers rest in the streets of Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Syrian army soldiers gesture on the highway outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

