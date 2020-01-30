Syrian army enters key rebel-held city
An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain...more
A Syrian army soldier carries food as he walks through Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. Backed by Russian air power, government forces have rapidly advanced on Idlib since last week, upending an area where millions have taken refuge. ...more
A Syrian army soldier stands on a roof near a street sign that was written by rebels in the streets of Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
A Syrian army soldier stands on the highway outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers stand on a rooftop in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier walks through the streets of Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
A Syrian army soldier watches the road as a cat runs across it in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier gestures in Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
Syrian army soldiers stand at a checkpoint on the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
Syrian army soldiers rest in the streets of Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
Syrian army soldiers gesture on the highway outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university
A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia...
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further...
MORE IN PICTURES
The road to Brexit
Images of Britain's tumultuous four-year journey out of the European Union and into an uncertain future.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university
A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, wounding a student.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa
A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.