Syrian army takes control of Damascus
A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, after pushing...more
Syrian army soldiers ride on a motorbike at a damaged site in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. Pro-Syrian government forces have been battling for weeks to recover al-Hajar al-Aswad district and the adjacent Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp from Islamic...more
Syrian army soldiers stand among the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. With its complete capture of the environs of the capital, the government of President Bashar al-Assad is now in by far its strongest position since the...more
Syrian army soldiers stand on the rubble of damage buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy stands on the rubble of damage buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers sit on a military vehicle at a damaged site in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier sits with a cigarette next to a destroyed building in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier stands on a military vehicle at a damaged site in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier walks past the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian army soldier walks at the entrance of Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers walk past rubble along a street in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A view of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers stand among the rubble of damage buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
