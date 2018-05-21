Syrian army takes control of Damascus

Syrian army soldiers stand among the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. With its complete capture of the environs of the capital, the government of President Bashar al-Assad is now in by far its strongest position since the...more

Syrian army soldiers stand among the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. With its complete capture of the environs of the capital, the government of President Bashar al-Assad is now in by far its strongest position since the early days of the war, which has killed more than half a million people and driven more than half the population from its homes since 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

