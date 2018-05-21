Edition:
Syrian army takes control of Damascus

A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, after pushing Islamic State militants out of a south Damascus pocket, the military said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Syrian army soldiers ride on a motorbike at a damaged site in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. Pro-Syrian government forces have been battling for weeks to recover al-Hajar al-Aswad district and the adjacent Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp from Islamic State since driving rebels from eastern Ghouta in April. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Syrian army soldiers stand among the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. With its complete capture of the environs of the capital, the government of President Bashar al-Assad is now in by far its strongest position since the early days of the war, which has killed more than half a million people and driven more than half the population from its homes since 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Syrian army soldiers stand on the rubble of damage buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A boy stands on the rubble of damage buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Syrian army soldiers sit on a military vehicle at a damaged site in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A Syrian army soldier sits with a cigarette next to a destroyed building in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A Syrian army soldier stands on a military vehicle at a damaged site in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A Syrian army soldier walks past the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A Syrian army soldier walks at the entrance of Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Syrian army soldiers walk past rubble along a street in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A view of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Syrian army soldiers stand among the rubble of damage buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, May 21. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
