Syrian flag raised in Quneitra

A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria. Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of...more

A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria. Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan Heights, strategic territory bordering Israel and Jordan. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Close