Syrian flag raised in Quneitra
A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria. Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of...more
Syrian army soldiers gesture as they hold their weapons in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy holds the Syrian flag in Quneitra. Pro-Assad forces began pushing last week towards the border area close to the demilitarized zone adjoining the Israeli-occupied area after rebels surrendered large parts of Quneitra province. REUTERS/Omar...more
A rebel fighter rides on a motorbike as people take a selfie on a road in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Burnt cars are seen in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men ride a motorbike as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Tracks of fire in the sky on the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fire follows an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Uniformed men step off a pick up truck in Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A trail of smoke can be seen at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
"Chain of lights" protest across Poland
Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court...
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War
North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an...
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse
Troops searched for survivors in the remote southern tip of Laos, three days after the collapse of a hydropower dam sent a torrent of water charging across...
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants land on Spanish beach
Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Spain's Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar.
Deadline to reunite immigrant families
About 1,400 children of some 2,500 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with their families, a day after a court-ordered deadline.
California's blazing Carr Fire
The Carr Fire in northern California's Shasta County has quadrupled in size over the last two days.
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained unanswered over how at least 86 people died in the town of Mati.
"Chain of lights" protest across Poland
Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court chief.
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War
North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.
Separated family reunited
Dayana, a 17-year-old asylum seeker from El Salvador, is reunited with her mother following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for 40 days.
Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa appear for a divorce hearing in New York City.