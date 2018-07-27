Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2018 | 9:55am EDT

Syrian flag raised in Quneitra

A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria. Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan Heights, strategic territory bordering Israel and Jordan. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria. Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A Syrian army soldier gestures as he holds a Syrian flag in Quneitra, Syria. Pro-Assad forces raised the Syrian flag in the largely ruined city of Quneitra, regained from surrendering rebels as the government tightens its hold on the Syrian sector of the Golan Heights, strategic territory bordering Israel and Jordan. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 14
Syrian army soldiers gesture as they hold their weapons in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers gesture as they hold their weapons in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Syrian army soldiers gesture as they hold their weapons in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 14
A boy holds the Syrian flag in Quneitra. Pro-Assad forces began pushing last week towards the border area close to the demilitarized zone adjoining the Israeli-occupied area after rebels surrendered large parts of Quneitra province. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy holds the Syrian flag in Quneitra. Pro-Assad forces began pushing last week towards the border area close to the demilitarized zone adjoining the Israeli-occupied area after rebels surrendered large parts of Quneitra province. REUTERS/Omar...more

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A boy holds the Syrian flag in Quneitra. Pro-Assad forces began pushing last week towards the border area close to the demilitarized zone adjoining the Israeli-occupied area after rebels surrendered large parts of Quneitra province. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 14
A rebel fighter rides on a motorbike as people take a selfie on a road in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A rebel fighter rides on a motorbike as people take a selfie on a road in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A rebel fighter rides on a motorbike as people take a selfie on a road in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 14
Burnt cars are seen in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Burnt cars are seen in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Burnt cars are seen in Quneitra. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 14
Men ride a motorbike as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Men ride a motorbike as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Men ride a motorbike as they carry a Syrian flag in Quneitra on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 14
Tracks of fire in the sky on the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tracks of fire in the sky on the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Tracks of fire in the sky on the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 14
Fire follows an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Fire follows an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Fire follows an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 14
Smoke rises following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Smoke rises following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 14
Uniformed men step off a pick up truck in Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Uniformed men step off a pick up truck in Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Uniformed men step off a pick up truck in Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 14
Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 14
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 14
A trail of smoke can be seen at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A trail of smoke can be seen at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A trail of smoke can be seen at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 14
Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Fire can be seen during an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

Next Slideshows

"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court...

9:10am EDT
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an...

7:30am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 26 2018
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Troops searched for survivors in the remote southern tip of Laos, three days after the collapse of a hydropower dam sent a torrent of water charging across...

Jul 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants land on Spanish beach

Migrants land on Spanish beach

Migrants disembark from a dinghy at Spain's Del Canuelo beach after they crossed the Strait of Gibraltar.

Deadline to reunite immigrant families

Deadline to reunite immigrant families

About 1,400 children of some 2,500 separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with their families, a day after a court-ordered deadline.

California's blazing Carr Fire

California's blazing Carr Fire

The Carr Fire in northern California's Shasta County has quadrupled in size over the last two days.

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Greece's opposition accuses the government of arrogance and an utter failure to protect lives in responding to a devastating wildfire as questions remained unanswered over how at least 86 people died in the town of Mati.

"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

Thousands stage protests across Poland after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court chief.

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Separated family reunited

Separated family reunited

Dayana, a 17-year-old asylum seeker from El Salvador, is reunited with her mother following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for 40 days.

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. in divorce court

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa appear for a divorce hearing in New York City.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast