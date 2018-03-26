Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta

Rebels stand together as they wait to be evacuated, outisde Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. Rebel fighters agreed to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near...more

Rebels stand together as they wait to be evacuated, outisde Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. Rebel fighters agreed to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Close