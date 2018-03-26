Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta
Rebels stand together as they wait to be evacuated, outisde Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. Rebel fighters agreed to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near...more
A girl looks out of a bus carrying rebels and their families as they wait to be evacuated, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers fire tracer bullets into the air to celebrate their victory outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebels are seen in a bus as they wait to be evacuated, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebels are seen in a bus as they wait to be evacuated, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Members of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad stand next to buses carrying rebels and their families before they are evacuated, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy holds a baby as they wait to be evacuated, outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian Army soldiers stand next to a military tank, at the city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters pray before they are evacuated, outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian rebels and civilians look through a bus window as they leave Harasta in eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy looks through a bus window as rebels and civilians leave Harasta in eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Buses are seen entering into rebels Harasta area in eastern Ghouta in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Syrian rebels and civilians are seen in the bus leaving Harasta in eastern Ghouta. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Syrian rebels are seen in the bus leaving Harasta in eastern Ghouta in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Syrian rebels are seen in the bus leaving Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters gather and pray before they leave, at the city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A bus convoy, carrying rebel fighters and their relatives is seen at the city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters pray before they leave, at city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
