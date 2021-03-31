Syrian sanctuary houses over 1,000 cats stranded by war

When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there. Now his successors at Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more...more

When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there. Now his successors at Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more than 1,000 - and feeding time tends to be loud and chaotic. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

