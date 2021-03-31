Syrian sanctuary houses over 1,000 cats stranded by war
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria, March 28. The shelter cares for more than 1,000 cats left behind by families fleeing the war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there. Now his successors at Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more...more
"Most of the animals are injured because of the war and because their owners had to leave them when they left their homes. We gave (the cats) shelter, medical care and food," its current manager, Mohamad Wattar, said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The manager of Ernesto's sanctuary for cats, Mohamad Wattar, plays with cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Named after a favourite cat of the Italian women who helped to set it up before it relocated, the expanded and fenced-off sanctuary covers 21,500 sq ft of the city, located close to the Turkish border and still held by opposition forces. ...more
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A cat sips water at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A worker plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A worker plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A worker reacts as he plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Medical workers examine a cat at a vet clinic in Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A worker plays with cats at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Unaccompanied children held at Texas migrant detention facility
The crowded Donna Department of Homeland Security detention facility is currently holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied children, in the Rio...
Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has plead not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck...
Boulder police officer slain in mass shooting laid to rest
Hundreds of people lined the streets on a freezing morning to pay tribute to a police officer killed in last week's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder.
As ethnic armies unite against coup, war returns to Myanmar's borderlands
Fighting has flared between the Myanmar army and insurgents in frontier regions, and refugees are spilling over borders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unaccompanied children held at Texas migrant detention facility
The crowded Donna Department of Homeland Security detention facility is currently holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied children, in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has plead not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs.
Boulder police officer slain in mass shooting laid to rest
Hundreds of people lined the streets on a freezing morning to pay tribute to a police officer killed in last week's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder.
As ethnic armies unite against coup, war returns to Myanmar's borderlands
Fighting has flared between the Myanmar army and insurgents in frontier regions, and refugees are spilling over borders.
Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta
Myanmar's security forces have killed at least 510 civilians in nearly two months of efforts to stop protests, as thousands of people took to the streets again despite the growing toll.
Dying in line: Inside Brazil's crunch for COVID ICU beds
As much of the world appears to be emerging from the worst of the pandemic, Brazil's health system is buckling. Across the country there are over 6,000 people waiting for an ICU bed, according to government data.
Revelers daub in the colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than Trump's.
Spring break frenzy in Florida
Scenes from South Florida's beaches during spring break, a beer-soaked rite of youthful revelry.