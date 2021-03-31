Edition:
Syrian sanctuary houses over 1,000 cats stranded by war

Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria, March 28. The shelter cares for more than 1,000 cats left behind by families fleeing the war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there. Now his successors at Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more than 1,000 - and feeding time tends to be loud and chaotic. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

"Most of the animals are injured because of the war and because their owners had to leave them when they left their homes. We gave (the cats) shelter, medical care and food," its current manager, Mohamad Wattar, said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The manager of Ernesto's sanctuary for cats, Mohamad Wattar, plays with cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Named after a favourite cat of the Italian women who helped to set it up before it relocated, the expanded and fenced-off sanctuary covers 21,500 sq ft of the city, located close to the Turkish border and still held by opposition forces. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A cat sips water at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A worker plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A worker plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A worker reacts as he plays with a cat at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Medical workers examine a cat at a vet clinic in Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A worker plays with cats at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

