Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
An Internally displaced girl from Deraa province carries a stuffed toy and holds the hand of child near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A woman carries a carpet on her shoulders near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, July 2. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced boy from Deraa province sits on a bicycle near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria, June 21. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Mirad Ghabaghbi, is seen outside a tent near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, July 2. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An image released by the Israeli military of an Israeli humanitarian aid supply over the border to Syria, June 29, 2018. IDF/via Reuters
An Internally displaced woman from Deraa province sits near her belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced people from Deraa province are gathered near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced child from Deraa province sits on blankets near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria, June 21. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Internally displaced people from Deraa province arrive near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced people from Deraa province erect a tent near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced people from Deraa province sit on a truck loaded with belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An Internally displaced man sits near belongings in front of a U.N. location near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria, June 29. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Internally displaced woman from Deraa walks outside a tent near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria, June 21. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A genral view of refugee tents erected in Syria seen from the the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel, July 1. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
