Pictures | Fri Jul 28, 2017 | 11:35am EDT

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached in early July, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen in the rebel-held area in Deraa. A specialist civil defense team, trained last year in Jordan to clear mines, has dealt with about 100 cluster bombs in Deraa and nearby villages this week alone, a team member said. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Civil defense members at a damaged site in Deraa. After the tape and signs are set up, rescue service members pile bags of dirt around the cluster bomb and place their own blue-and-white explosive cylinder inside, a red wire trailing from it. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

The remains of cluster munition containers. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

The team, in protective gear, hide behind mounds of soil or buildings. One man holding a trigger attached to the red wire warns his colleagues by radio. Then a shower of dirt and rubble erupts, leaving one fewer unexploded bomb on Deraa's streets. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Civil defense members walk in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Deraa is located in a "de-escalation zone" agreed by the United States, Russia and Jordan as part of Washington's first peacemaking effort in Syria under President Donald Trump after six years of civil war. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Civil defense members prepare to safely detonate cluster bombs. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Damaged buildings are seen through a window a the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Children are seen at a damaged house in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Civil defense member clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A girl walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A bulldozer clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A boy rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

