Pictures | Mon Oct 22, 2018 | 12:45pm EDT

Tailgating at a New Jersey horse race

Two women stand near a deer head and the American flag during the 98th Running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A person wearing a horse mask stands with two men. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A woman drinks champagne from the bottle. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Horses race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
People participate in the Far Hills Race Meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A man is detained by police. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A woman holds a drink in front of an elaborate tailgate bar. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A man hugs a woman. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Horses gather at the starting line. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A man laughs while standing in front of an American flag. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
People gather at their rented party spot. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Horse owners celebrate after winning a race. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Women hold their cell phones. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A woman drinks whiskey from the bottle. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
People participate in the Far Hills Race Meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
People participate in the Far Hills Race Meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A man and a woman kiss. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
People participate in the Far Hills Race Meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
People participate in the Far Hills Race Meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
A rented party spot is seen at the conclusion of the Far Hills Race Meeting. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
