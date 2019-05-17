Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as...more
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple kisses as they celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A same-sex marriage supporter cries during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A same-sex marriage supporter holds rose to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters pose for group photo after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters shout during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters hold roses to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A same-sex marriage supporter holds a rose to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Same-sex marriage supporters hold roses to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
