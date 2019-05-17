Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 17, 2019 | 11:55am EDT

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags, despite deep divisions over marriage equality. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
A couple kisses as they celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
A same-sex marriage supporter cries during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
A same-sex marriage supporter holds rose to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters pose for group photo after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters shout during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters hold roses to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
A same-sex marriage supporter holds a rose to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Same-sex marriage supporters hold roses to mourn those who committed suicide due to discrimination during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, May 17. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
