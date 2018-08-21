Edition:
Taiwan on China's shores

Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of China's Xiamen, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
China's banner reading "One Country, Two Systems, One Unified China" is seen through a tourist's binoculars from a former military fort, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, in Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A man in a wartime uniform poses for a photo on an abandoned tank at a beach in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Performers take part in a battle re-enactment at a former military fort in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Tourists take part in an electronic shooting game, simulating the 1958 attacks, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A visitor poses next to an artillery shell-shaped exhibit at the August 23 Artillery Battle Museum in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An oyster farmer walks in front of China's Xiamen on Lieyu Island, Kinmen County, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Tourists pose for a photo before taking part in an electronic shooting game simulating the 1958 attacks on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A tourist takes part in an electronic shooting game simulating the 1958 attacks in Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Tourists take part in an electronic shooting game simulating the 1958 attacks in Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A cleaner works under F-86 Sabre fighter jet on display at August 23 Artillery Battle Museum in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
People listen to a musical performance in Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Shiyu, or Lion Islet, which is part of Kinmen county, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, is seen in front of China's Xiamen, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Tourists visit a former military fort, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A statue of a soldier is seen facing China's Xiamen on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A giant balloon is seen at a reservoir to celebrate the fact that Kinmen has begun importing water from nearby China's Fujian province in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Visitors from mainland China look at China's Xiamen through binoculars at a former military fort in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A boy looks at an M115 203 mm howitzer at a former military fort in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Performers take part in a battle re-enactment at a former military fort in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Tourist play on anti-landing barricades in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A statue of Taiwan's Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek is displayed at a stadium in Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A picture of Sun Yat-sen, widely recognized as the father of modern China, is displayed at a former military fort in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Pictures of former China's Chairman Mao Zedong and Taiwan's Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek are seen at a restaurant of a museum in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Tourists drink beer after a softball match in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Chinese and Taiwanese flags are displayed around souvenir shops in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
