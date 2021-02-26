Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Feb 26, 2021 | 1:52pm EST

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival in the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets take a break from getting sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets while carrying a god statue take a break from getting sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants prepare firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets watch a fire during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Fireworks light up the sky while a crowd is not allowed to enter the festival ground due to coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants take photos during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants holding a motorcycle helmets while carrying a god statue take a break. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Fireworks light up the sky. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Firecrackers can be seen during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival. REUTERS/Ann Wang

