Taiwan's elderly dance to the hip hop beat

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin (C), 91, waits to perform during an event. Though some members suffer from knee problems and osteoporosis, they say the dancing helps them feel young. "Hip hop dancing has made a difference to my physical strength," says group leader Huang Chang-Geng. "I don't feel like I'm 70 years old when I'm dancing this kind of style." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

