Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2018 | 3:50pm EDT

Taiwan's elderly dance to the hip hop beat

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91 years old, a member of the "Six Carat" elderly hip hop dance group, reacts during dress rehearsal in Taichung, Taiwan May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91 years old, a member of the "Six Carat" elderly hip hop dance group, reacts during dress rehearsal in Taichung, Taiwan May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91 years old, a member of the "Six Carat" elderly hip hop dance group, reacts during dress rehearsal in Taichung, Taiwan May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, has her makeup done before performing in Taichung. The group's dancers have an average age of above 70 years old. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, has her makeup done before performing in Taichung. The group's dancers have an average age of above 70 years old. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, has her makeup done before performing in Taichung. The group's dancers have an average age of above 70 years old. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, gets ready for a dress rehearsal. The Six Carat dance group is part of a government program developed to provide activities for the elderly. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, gets ready for a dress rehearsal. The Six Carat dance group is part of a government program developed to provide activities for the elderly. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, gets ready for a dress rehearsal. The Six Carat dance group is part of a government program developed to provide activities for the elderly. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin (C), 91, waits to perform during an event. Though some members suffer from knee problems and osteoporosis, they say the dancing helps them feel young. "Hip hop dancing has made a difference to my physical strength," says group leader Huang Chang-Geng. "I don't feel like I'm 70 years old when I'm dancing this kind of style." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin (C), 91, waits to perform during an event. Though some members suffer from knee problems and osteoporosis, they say the dancing helps them feel young. "Hip hop dancing has made a difference to my physical strength," says group leader...more

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin (C), 91, waits to perform during an event. Though some members suffer from knee problems and osteoporosis, they say the dancing helps them feel young. "Hip hop dancing has made a difference to my physical strength," says group leader Huang Chang-Geng. "I don't feel like I'm 70 years old when I'm dancing this kind of style." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 19
A coach advises members of the "Six Carat" group. The group is taught new dance moves by a local college student, and they perform at community events. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A coach advises members of the "Six Carat" group. The group is taught new dance moves by a local college student, and they perform at community events. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A coach advises members of the "Six Carat" group. The group is taught new dance moves by a local college student, and they perform at community events. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 19
Members of "Six Carat" attend a practice session. One out of seven people in Taiwan is over the age of 65. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of "Six Carat" attend a practice session. One out of seven people in Taiwan is over the age of 65. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Members of "Six Carat" attend a practice session. One out of seven people in Taiwan is over the age of 65. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 19
Members of the "Six Carat" group perform during an event in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the "Six Carat" group perform during an event in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Members of the "Six Carat" group perform during an event in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 19
Members of the "Six Carat" group walk to the stage before a performance. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the "Six Carat" group walk to the stage before a performance. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Members of the "Six Carat" group walk to the stage before a performance. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, holds her jersey at her room in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, holds her jersey at her room in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, holds her jersey at her room in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 19
Lotus flowers are seen outside of the house of member Wang-Chen Bi-Jin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Lotus flowers are seen outside of the house of member Wang-Chen Bi-Jin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Lotus flowers are seen outside of the house of member Wang-Chen Bi-Jin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, collects discarded boxes for resale after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, collects discarded boxes for resale after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, collects discarded boxes for resale after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin has her blood pressure read during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin has her blood pressure read during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin has her blood pressure read during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin walks with her coach Liu-Xin-Ru after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin walks with her coach Liu-Xin-Ru after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin walks with her coach Liu-Xin-Ru after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 19
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin poses before dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wang-Chen Bi-Jin poses before dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin poses before dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 19
Members of the "Six Carat" group attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the "Six Carat" group attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Members of the "Six Carat" group attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 19
A member of the "Six Carat" group smiles before performing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A member of the "Six Carat" group smiles before performing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A member of the "Six Carat" group smiles before performing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
16 / 19
Member of the "Six Carat" group are seen on their way to perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Member of the "Six Carat" group are seen on their way to perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Member of the "Six Carat" group are seen on their way to perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 19
A member of "Six Carat" group wipes her sweat during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A member of "Six Carat" group wipes her sweat during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A member of "Six Carat" group wipes her sweat during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 19
Members of the "Six Carat" group wave to the audience after perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Members of the "Six Carat" group wave to the audience after perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Members of the "Six Carat" group wave to the audience after perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Next Slideshows

Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

May 10 2018
'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya

'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya

A dam on a commercial flower farm in Kenya's Rift Valley bursts after weeks of torrential rain.

May 10 2018
Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

May 09 2018
Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

May 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

Cast members celebrate the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise in Los Angeles.

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Demonstrations are held before May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or catastrophe, to mark the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

For the first time since driving out Islamic State, Iraqis go to the polls in an election could shift the regional balance of power.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Highlights from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The race for Venezuela's presidency

The race for Venezuela's presidency

Venezuela's presidential candidates hit the campaign trail amid rising hunger, crime, economic crisis and an election boycott by the mainstream opposition.

Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast