Taiwan's elderly dance to the hip hop beat
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91 years old, a member of the "Six Carat" elderly hip hop dance group, reacts during dress rehearsal in Taichung, Taiwan May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, has her makeup done before performing in Taichung. The group's dancers have an average age of above 70 years old. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, gets ready for a dress rehearsal. The Six Carat dance group is part of a government program developed to provide activities for the elderly. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin (C), 91, waits to perform during an event. Though some members suffer from knee problems and osteoporosis, they say the dancing helps them feel young. "Hip hop dancing has made a difference to my physical strength," says group leader...more
A coach advises members of the "Six Carat" group. The group is taught new dance moves by a local college student, and they perform at community events. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of "Six Carat" attend a practice session. One out of seven people in Taiwan is over the age of 65. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the "Six Carat" group perform during an event in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the "Six Carat" group walk to the stage before a performance. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, holds her jersey at her room in Taichung. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lotus flowers are seen outside of the house of member Wang-Chen Bi-Jin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin, 91, collects discarded boxes for resale after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin has her blood pressure read during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin walks with her coach Liu-Xin-Ru after a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Wang-Chen Bi-Jin poses before dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the "Six Carat" group attend a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of the "Six Carat" group smiles before performing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Member of the "Six Carat" group are seen on their way to perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of "Six Carat" group wipes her sweat during a practice session. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Members of the "Six Carat" group wave to the audience after perform. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
