Fri Mar 2, 2018

Taiwan's festival of firecrackers

A participant wearing a motorcycle helmet gets sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants take cover during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, the during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
A participator wearing a motorcycle helmet gets sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 01, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants wear motorcycle helmets as they attend the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
A child takes cover inside a cardboard box, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Fireworks light up the sky during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
A participant lights firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 01, 2018
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participants take cover during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Worshippers carry statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 01, 2018
Participators wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Worshippers carry statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participators wearing motorcycle helmets get sprayed with firecrackers, during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 02, 2018
Participators wearing motorcycle helmet get sprayed by firecrackers, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 01, 2018
A worshipper put firecrackers on palanquin which would be carrying statues of Guan Gong, the Chinese God of War, during 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 01, 2018
