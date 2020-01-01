Taking the New Year plunge
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Swimmers run into icy waters during a New Year's swimming event at the North Sea coast of Buesum, Germany, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Winter swimmers take a dip in the Baltic Sea during the traditional New Year swimming in Kuehlungsborn, Germany, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Swimmers wearing fancy dress costumes take part in the annual New Year's Day Swim, in Saundersfoot, Wales, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Revellers participate in the annual Loony Dook at South Queensferry, Scotland, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Swimmers wearing fancy dress costumes take part in the annual New Year's Day Swim, in Saundersfoot, Wales, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Swimmers run into icy waters during a New Year's swimming event at the North Sea coast of Buesum, Germany, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as a part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome, Italy, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine in the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes part in the annual New Year's dive into the North Sea in Scheveningen, Netherlands January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Worshipers carrying a "mikoshi" or portable shrine are seen next to a bonfire during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim...more
Thousands of Dutch people wait to take part in the annual New Year's dive into the North Sea in Scheveningen, Netherlands January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A reveller participates in the annual Loony Dook at South Queensferry, Scotland, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man jumps into the water to celebrate the New Year in Catania, Italy, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Swimmers run into icy waters during a New Year's swimming event at the North Sea coast of Buesum, Germany, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Winter swimmers take a dip in the Baltic Sea during the traditional New Year swimming in Kuehlungsborn, Germany, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A man welcomes the new year swimming in Catania, Italy, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Revellers participate in the annual Loony Dook at South Queensferry, Scotland, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman smiles before taking a dip in the Baltic Sea during the traditional New Year swimming in Kuehlungsborn, Germany, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Swimmers wearing fancy dress costumes take part in the annual New Year's Day Swim, in Saundersfoot, Wales, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Two men look at the sea while taking part in the annual New Year's dive into the North Sea in Scheveningen, Netherlands January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Swimmers wearing fancy dress costumes take part in the annual New Year's Day Swim, in Saundersfoot, Wales, Britain January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Dutch people take part in the annual New Year's dive into the North Sea in Scheveningen, Netherlands January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, France January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Worshipers carry a "mikoshi" or portable shrine out of the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Italians welcome the new year sunbathing and swimming in Catania, Italy, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong
Thousands of Hong Kong revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks...
Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post...
Chile rocked by months of riots over inequality
More than two months of fierce demonstrations against the government of President Sebastian Pinera over endemic inequality in the southern Latin nation have...
MORE IN PICTURES
New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong
Thousands of Hong Kong revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks struck midnight after more than half a year of often violent unrest.
Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post and hurling stones as security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas.
Chile rocked by months of riots over inequality
More than two months of fierce demonstrations against the government of President Sebastian Pinera over endemic inequality in the southern Latin nation have left at least 26 people dead and thousands more injured and arrested.
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid months of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Hong Kong in turmoil
The Chinese-ruled city has been roiled by more than six months of anti-government demonstrations, which began as protests against a hugely unpopular extradition bill in June and have broadened into calls for more democracy.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York
An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.