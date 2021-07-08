Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 8, 2021 | 8:51am EDT

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper takes a selfie with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88). Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) hoists the Stanley Cup. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) takes a selfie with fans. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Fans celebrate after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27). Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Fans stand in a fountain as they celebrate after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL Stanley Cup. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Fans celebrate after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL Stanley Cup, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates with fans. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
