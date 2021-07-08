Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup
Tampa Bay Lightning pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper takes a selfie with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88). Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) hoists the Stanley Cup. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) takes a selfie with fans. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Fans celebrate after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27). Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Fans stand in a fountain as they celebrate after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL Stanley Cup. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Fans celebrate after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL Stanley Cup, in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates with fans. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse
South Florida officials called off the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone...
England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark
Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy.
LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted
LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war
Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse
South Florida officials called off the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building.
England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark
Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy.
LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted
LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital have mounted a weeks-long hunger strike, with four men stitching their lips shut, to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.