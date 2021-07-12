Tampa Bay Lighting celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and center Steven Stamkos (91) spray champagne during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrate from a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view as Tampa Bay Lightning fans wait to cheer on their team during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Taylor Raddysh (16) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) celebrate with teammates during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrate on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates from a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning fan rides a jets with a dog during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrates on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions signage on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A Tampa Bay Lightning fans hoists a replica of the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning fan holds up a sign during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Scenes from the Tampa Bay Lightning championship parade along the Hillsborough River. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrate on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) places the Conn Smythe trophy on his head during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper celebrates on a boat with the Prince of Wales trophy during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrate with fans during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) hoists the Stanley Cup on a boat during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions signage during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
A general view as fans watch the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
