Tampa celebrates Super Bowl win on water
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and teammates celebrate with champagne during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay, Florida, February 10, 2021. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith and defensive end Ndamukong Suh dance with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with son Benjamin and the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul and running back Leonard Fournette celebrate at a private event for players, family, and friends at Port Tampa Bay during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over...more
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea dumps water on head coach Bruce Arians at a private event for players, family, and friends at Port Tampa Bay during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City...more
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans line up to watch on the Tampa Riverwalk during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy at a private event for players, family, and friends at Port Tampa Bay during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the...more
Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans throws a football during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruise along the Hillsborough River during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders perform at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on his boat during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pose for a photo during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and teammates celebrate with champagne during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are seen during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller and tight end Tanner Hudson with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruise along the Hillsborough River during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade to celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and inside linebacker Devin White hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
