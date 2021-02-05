Tampa's popular strip clubs eerily quiet ahead of Super Bowl
A dancer wears a protective face mask while on stage ahead of the Super Bowl LV weekend at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A social distancing warning posted on a mirror at the Oz Ladies' & Gentleman's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dancer wears a protective face mask at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The remnants of a kiss on a mirror at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protective face masks are seen on a stage at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers perform on stage at the Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A female dancer waits for her time to enter the stage at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Carlos Gonzalez, managing partner of the Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Nightclub, counts money, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers perform on stage at the Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dancer performs on stage at the Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An employee wearing a protective face mask counts money at the entrance to the Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Nightclub, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dancer wears a protective face mask while on stage at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dancers walk on stage at the Oz Ladies' and Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A patron has his temperature checked at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 5. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A patron shows money ahead at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dancer wears a protective face mask while on stage at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida, February 4. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
