Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. A tanker truck drove into protesters on interstate highway 35 West in Minneapolis, but none of the marchers were injured, according to a Reuters witness. The driver then got out of the truck and was beaten by protesters, the Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Eric Miller

