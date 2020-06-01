Edition:
Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. A tanker truck drove into protesters on interstate highway 35 West in Minneapolis, but none of the marchers were injured, according to a Reuters witness. The driver then got out of the truck and was beaten by protesters, the Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters scale a truck that was driven into a rally&nbsp;against the police death of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A truck that was driven into a rally against the police death of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A truck that was driven into a rally against the police death of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A truck that was driven into a rally against the police death of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters check in a truck that was driven into a rally against the police death of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

People hold back fellow protesters from the driver of a tanker truck that drove into thousands of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters hand the driver of a tanker truck that drove into hundreds of protesters over to police. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters hand over to police the driver (C) of a tanker truck who drove into hundreds of protesters marching on 35W northbound highway. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Police stand near a shirtless man, the driver of a truck that was driven into the rally. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

A police officer tries to disperse a crowd of protesters from a tanker truck that drove into hundreds of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A police officer looks in the cab for the driver of the tanker truck. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A woman is comforted after a tanker truck drove into thousands of protesters. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters check in a truck that was driven into the rally. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters stand near a truck that was driven into a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis, U.S., May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Protesters stand near a truck that was driven into the rally. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

