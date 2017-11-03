Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 8:50am EDT

Tastes of North Korea

A dish of "Injogogi-bab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-coloured paste. Stuff with rice, and top with chilli sauce. The dish�s name, injogogi, means �man-made meat.� REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A dish of "Injogogi-bab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-coloured paste. Stuff with rice, and top with chilli sauce....more

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
A dish of "Injogogi-bab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-coloured paste. Stuff with rice, and top with chilli sauce. The dish�s name, injogogi, means �man-made meat.� REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 11
The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
2 / 11
Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
3 / 11
Corn rice and rice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Corn rice and rice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Corn rice and rice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
4 / 11
Corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
5 / 11
"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
6 / 11
North Korean sausage "sundae." FOOD/ REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean sausage "sundae." FOOD/ REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
North Korean sausage "sundae." FOOD/ REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 11
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
8 / 11
North Korean snacks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

North Korean snacks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
North Korean snacks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
9 / 11
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
10 / 11
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Next Slideshows

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Nov 02 2017
Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Nov 02 2017
Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Nov 01 2017
Here comes Halloween

Here comes Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.

Oct 31 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

Getting the iPhone X

Getting the iPhone X

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Astros win World Series

Astros win World Series

The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.

Shooting at Colorado Walmart

Shooting at Colorado Walmart

Police in Colorado are searching for a gunman who calmly walked into a Walmart in suburban Denver and opened fire, killing three people before he fled.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast