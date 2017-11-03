Tastes of North Korea

A dish of "Injogogi-bab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-coloured paste. Stuff with rice, and top with chilli sauce....more

A dish of "Injogogi-bab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-coloured paste. Stuff with rice, and top with chilli sauce. The dish�s name, injogogi, means �man-made meat.� REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

