Tastes of North Korea
A dish of "Injogogi-bab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein. Take the dregs left from making soy bean oil, which usually go to feed the pigs. Press and roll them into a sandy-coloured paste. Stuff with rice, and top with chilli sauce....more
The creation and informal trade of injogogi and other foods offers a window into a barter economy that has kept North Korea afloat despite years of isolation, abuse and sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Packed North Korean powdered spices. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Corn rice and rice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Corn powder-based rice cakes. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
"Injogogi", which means a textured vegetable protein. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean sausage "sundae." FOOD/ REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean snacks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
North Korean candy. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration
Next Slideshows
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Here comes Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Getting the iPhone X
Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
North Korea fan club in Tokyo
Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Astros win World Series
The Houston Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first World Series title.
Shooting at Colorado Walmart
Police in Colorado are searching for a gunman who calmly walked into a Walmart in suburban Denver and opened fire, killing three people before he fled.