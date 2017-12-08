Tattooed women of Turkey
Hedla Gocmen rocks her granddaughter's cradle at their home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey, November 21, 2017. When Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to...more
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. The girls tattooed simple designs from the world around them - the sun, the moon and household goods like a comb....more
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. As was their custom, they collected the soot from the bottom of cooking pots used on wood fires, and mixed it with...more
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, (R) show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, laugh as they speak about their tattoos at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hatice Demircan, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rabia Cimtay, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hedla Gocmen, 62, poses as she shows her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Zehra Karaaslan, 62, poses in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hedle Ertas, 84, shows her tattoos on her feet as she sits in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Duri Yusufoglu, 82, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hedle Ertas, 84, poses in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Azize Turan, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardin, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
