Pictures | Wed Jul 25, 2018 | 8:26am EDT

Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona

Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers attend a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers kick at a car they identified as a Uber vehicle during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Catalan police in riot gear clear the road after skirmishes with striking taxi drivers who were protesting against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A taxi driver holds up a flare during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers in a Madrid licensed taxi greet Barcelona taxi drivers at a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Catalan police in riot gear clear the road after skirmishes with striking taxi drivers who were protesting against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
