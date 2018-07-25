Taxi drivers protest Uber in Barcelona
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers attend a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers kick at a car they identified as a Uber vehicle during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Catalan police in riot gear clear the road after skirmishes with striking taxi drivers who were protesting against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A taxi driver holds up a flare during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers in a Madrid licensed taxi greet Barcelona taxi drivers at a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Catalan police in riot gear clear the road after skirmishes with striking taxi drivers who were protesting against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Next Slideshows
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...
Living statues take over Belgian town
Isaac Newton, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein stood still alongside chocolate people, a mermaid and an executioner at Europe's biggest "living statue"...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election
Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Yemenis flee fighting for shelter of school
Displaced residents move into a school after fleeing an offensive on the main port city of Hodeida.
Wildfires rage near Athens
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.
Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse
More than 3,000 need to be rescued after a dam collapsed in a remote part of land-locked Laos, local media reported on Wednesday.
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.
Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest
A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt as bales of hay were thrown on to the road on the route from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon and police tear gas blew into the faces of some of the riders.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.