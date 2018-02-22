Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 3:50am EST

Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang

Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
1 / 35
U.S. players stand with their gold medals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. players stand with their gold medals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. players stand with their gold medals. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 35
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring the winning goal against goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring the winning goal against goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates after scoring the winning goal against goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
3 / 35
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates her shootout goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates her shootout goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates her shootout goal. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 35
U.S. players pose for a photo as they celebrate their victory over Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. players pose for a photo as they celebrate their victory over Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. players pose for a photo as they celebrate their victory over Canada. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
5 / 35
Canadian players react in dejection with their silver medals. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Canadian players react in dejection with their silver medals. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Canadian players react in dejection with their silver medals. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
6 / 35
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 35
Team USA players celebrate their win after the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Team USA players celebrate their win after the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Team USA players celebrate their win after the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 35
Goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrates with teammates after making the final save in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrates with teammates after making the final save in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrates with teammates after making the final save in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 35
U.S. players celebrate with teammate and goalie Maddie Rooney after she made the winning save. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

U.S. players celebrate with teammate and goalie Maddie Rooney after she made the winning save. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. players celebrate with teammate and goalie Maddie Rooney after she made the winning save. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 35
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S., Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S., Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S., Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and goalie Madeline Rooney of the U.S. celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 35
Team Canada players react on the bench at the end of the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Team Canada players react on the bench at the end of the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Team Canada players react on the bench at the end of the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 35
Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Team USA players celebrate their win. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 35
Gold medallists Team USA and silver medallists Team Canada shake hands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Gold medallists Team USA and silver medallists Team Canada shake hands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gold medallists Team USA and silver medallists Team Canada shake hands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 35
Team Canada players react after losing the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Team Canada players react after losing the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Team Canada players react after losing the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 35
Melodie Daoust of Canada scores in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Melodie Daoust of Canada scores in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Melodie Daoust of Canada scores in the shootout. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
16 / 35
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Emily Clark of Canada in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Emily Clark of Canada in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Emily Clark of Canada in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
17 / 35
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada looks on after Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. scores past her. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett

Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada looks on after Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. scores past her. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada looks on after Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. scores past her. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett
Close
18 / 35
U.S. players celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. players celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. players celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
19 / 35
Brianna Decker of U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Brianna Decker of U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Brianna Decker of U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
20 / 35
Hilary Knight of the U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scuffle. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hilary Knight of the U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scuffle. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Hilary Knight of the U.S. and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada scuffle. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 35
Renata Fast of Canada and Gigi Marvin of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Renata Fast of Canada and Gigi Marvin of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Renata Fast of Canada and Gigi Marvin of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
22 / 35
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada reacts after Hilary Knight of the U.S. scored a goal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada reacts after Hilary Knight of the U.S. scored a goal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada reacts after Hilary Knight of the U.S. scored a goal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 35
Haley Irwin of Canada, Megan Keller of the U.S. and Rebecca Johnston of Canada in action along the boards. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Haley Irwin of Canada, Megan Keller of the U.S. and Rebecca Johnston of Canada in action along the boards. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Haley Irwin of Canada, Megan Keller of the U.S. and Rebecca Johnston of Canada in action along the boards. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
24 / 35
Brianna Decker of the U.S., Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada and goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Brianna Decker of the U.S., Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada and goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Brianna Decker of the U.S., Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada and goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
25 / 35
Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada looks on at injured Brianna Decker of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada looks on at injured Brianna Decker of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada looks on at injured Brianna Decker of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 35
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Laura Stacey of Canada collide. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Laura Stacey of Canada collide. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. and Laura Stacey of Canada collide. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
27 / 35
Marie-Philip Poulin (not pictured) of Canada scores a goal. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett

Marie-Philip Poulin (not pictured) of Canada scores a goal. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Marie-Philip Poulin (not pictured) of Canada scores a goal. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett
Close
28 / 35
Natalie Spooner of Canada celebrates a goal by Haley Irwin of Canada (not pictured). REUTERS/David W Cerny

Natalie Spooner of Canada celebrates a goal by Haley Irwin of Canada (not pictured). REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Natalie Spooner of Canada celebrates a goal by Haley Irwin of Canada (not pictured). REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
29 / 35
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. falls after she was tripped. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. falls after she was tripped. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. falls after she was tripped. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
30 / 35
Amanda Kessel of the U.S. hits the goalpost. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Amanda Kessel of the U.S. hits the goalpost. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Amanda Kessel of the U.S. hits the goalpost. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
31 / 35
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. celebrates her goal with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. celebrates her goal with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Monique Lamoureux-Morando of the U.S. celebrates her goal with teammates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
32 / 35
Coach Robb Stauber of the U.S. (C) addresses players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Coach Robb Stauber of the U.S. (C) addresses players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Coach Robb Stauber of the U.S. (C) addresses players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
33 / 35
Fans of team Canada cheer as goalie Maddie Rooney of the U.S. looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Fans of team Canada cheer as goalie Maddie Rooney of the U.S. looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fans of team Canada cheer as goalie Maddie Rooney of the U.S. looks on. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
34 / 35
Team USA players prior to the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Team USA players prior to the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Team USA players prior to the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Town hall after Florida school shooting

Town hall after Florida school shooting

Next Slideshows

Town hall after Florida school shooting

Town hall after Florida school shooting

Survivors and families of victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School grill politicians at a televised town hall.

12:35am EST
Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2018
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun...

Feb 21 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Warplanes pound the last rebel enclave near the Syrian capital for a fifth straight day as the United Nations pleaded for a ceasefire to halt one of the fiercest air assaults of the seven-year civil war and prevent a 'massacre'.

Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Warm winter weather hits the east

Warm winter weather hits the east

Record breaking warm weather hits the east as people take to the beaches and parks in New York and Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast